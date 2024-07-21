Get All Access for $5/mo

The Executive Selection: Emporio Armani Men's Spring/Summer 2025 Collection The limiting horizons of metropolitan habitats are being eschewed for the independence inherent in the natural world in Emporio Armani Men's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Emporio Armani

The limiting horizons of metropolitan habitats are being eschewed for the independence inherent in the natural world in Emporio Armani Men's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Image courtesy Emporio Armani.

The feeling is unmistakable as you see the organic and mellow colors of the garments, which comes in symphonies of wheat, sand, hay and chalk, while also being ignited by notes of lavender and bougainvillea.

Image courtesy Emporio Armani.

The materials also sing the same song- think the lightest of wools mixed with silk, intensely finished linen and hemp, suede, net, artfully perforated bull denim, and flowing cady.

Image courtesy Emporio Armani.

All of this results in a wardrobe of impalpable, airy garments, which include jackets featuring dropped shoulders and low buttoning, blousons with elasticated waists as light as shirts, as well as malfilè linen tunics that caress the chest like a breeze.

