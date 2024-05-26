Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

The Executive Selection: Giorgio Armani Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Intertwining notes of blue, sand, and natural tones provide the chromatic completion to this light and fresh collection.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Giorgio Armani

Titled "Weaving a Story," the Giorgio Armani Men's Spring/ Summer 2024 line comes with the declaration that the brand's own tale "always stems from the same unwavering urgency: to clothe the present with a vibrant, authentic sign fashioned from dignity and elegance."

Image courtesy Giorgio Armani.

This ethos has been translated wonderfully into this line of garments from the Italian luxury fashion house, with it including forms that are soft and lengthened, intertwining threads that are either actually woven or evoked in prints that imitate knots, weaves with a summery feel, as well as geometric motifs for rhythm.

Image courtesy Giorgio Armani.

Intertwining notes of blue, sand, and natural tones provide the chromatic completion to this light and fresh collection, which also includes shoes and sandals similarly characterized by knots and weaves.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

