Timeless Craft: How Sustainability-Driven Goals Have Shaped 90 years of Khansaheb Group's Journey in the UAE

Not many homegrown brands in the UAE can say that its story has been intertwined with the nation's own tale of growth the way Khansaheb Group can. Indeed, the Group, founded in 1935 [during the Trucial States period which granted Britain control over the region's foreign affairs and defense while allowing local sheikhs to govern internally] as a contracting company by Khansaheb Hussain bin Hassan Amad, has been a pivotal figure in shaping the UAE's landscape (quite literally) even before the seven emirates united to form the country as we know it today. The clocktower roundabout Khansaheb Group built in 1969, two years before the UAE's formation, is today the easily recognizable landmark in Dubai's Deira area. Other notable constructions from the Group include the iconic dome-roofed Sharjah Airport (built in 1975), the Trade Centre underpass on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road (built in 1994), as well as Dubai's first church, St. Mary's Church (built in 1967).

Over the years, in a bid to innovate across different industries in the UAE, Khansaheb Group's business verticals expanded into a plethora of markets including civil engineering, bespoke contracting, industries, properties, facilities management, property management, lifestyle and dynamic advanced training. "Khansaheb is more than just a name; it represents a legacy built on trust, excellence, and commitment to the UAE's development," says Managing Director Abdulrahman Khansaheb. "This year, we proudly celebrate 90 years of shaping industries, communities, and careers. At the heart of everything we do is our guiding principle: "Driving Change, Empowering Lives." This reflects our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and creating lasting positive impact—whether through our projects, our people, or the communities we serve."

Khansaheb built the iconic Clock Tower roundabout in 1969, now a major intersection in the heart of Deira. Source: Khansaheb Group

Notable mentions among the Group's subsidiaries include Khansaheb Properties' inaugural project, Mirdif 35 (the '35' in the name honors the company's founding year), a premier lifestyle center situated in the heart of Mirdif in Dubai; as well as Clemenceau Medical Center, a Dubai-based fully equipped, state-of-the-art medical center. There is also the popular Mall of the Emirates which the Group's subsidiary Khansaheb Civil Engineering built for Emirati holding group Majid Al Futtaim in 2005. Within the organization's lifestyle division is an array of brands across F&B, fitness, and customized luxury furniture, including Trouvaille, a restaurant that offers a fusion of French comfort food and Lebanese flavors; Pizza Ghost, which specializes in authentic Neapolitan pizzas; and Sol Pilates, a ladies-only pilates studio located at the aforementioned Mirdif 35 center.

Here, Khansaheb adds that while monetary milestones have certainly dictated the addition of several business subsidiaries over the years, there's been a bigger deciding factor. "Revenue generation is a key business objective, but emphasis is on the fact that each business vertical is an essential pillar to provide value add offering," explains Khansaheb, who is also the Chairman of Clemenceau Medical Centre Dubai. "Our strength lies in diversity, resilience and adaptability in an evolving market. Our subsidiaries contribute collectively to our success, allowing us to provide integrated solutions across industries. As Managing Director of Khansaheb Group, sustaining growth of our diverse business verticals is one pillar of my strategic directions, yet our vision to excel as dynamic, diversified, and differentiated group must always be served. Our legacy comes with responsibility to continue driving innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value for our stakeholders."

Dubai's first church, St. Mary's Church, was built in 1967 by Khansaheb Group. Source: Khansaheb Group

But being at the helm of a company that has one eye on the future but also carries 90 years of history, brings with it a challenge that is unique to decades-old businesses: teetering between innovation and tradition. Khansaheb believes the answer to this dilemma actually lies in taking a page out of Khansaheb Group's past. "Our success has always stemmed from a combination of heritage, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence," Khansaheb emphasizes. "Over the past 90 years, we have evolved with the UAE, aligning with its vision for sustainable and innovative growth. By staying true to our values while embracing modernization, we set an example for Emirati businesses to balance tradition with forward-thinking strategies."

However, one value that has been common between its past achievements, present operations, and future goals is that of sustainability. "Sustainability has always been a part of our ethos, but in recent years, we have integrated it into every aspect of our operations," Khansaheb notes. "From our perspective, sustainability means responsible growth, while balancing economic success with environmental and social impact. Whether through green building solutions, energy-efficient systems, or circular economy practices, we continuously add products and services within our portfolio to build a more sustainable future."

Clemenceau Medical Centre Dubai is a fully equipped, state-of-the-art medical center, designed to offer patients one of the most innovative treatments and technologies available in the region, in a safe, compassionate environment. Source: Khansaheb Group

Indeed, over the years Khansaheb Group's strategies have been deeply rooted in addressing environmental issues and social challenges. Over the years, some key environment, social and governance (ESG) policies have been at the forefront of the Group's expansion- these include reduction of consumption of natural resources and waste, giving back to the local community the company operates in, improving the wellbeing and skill levels of its staff, as well as creating an effective supply chain that improves overall operations. In keeping up with this tradition, in February this year Khansaheb Industries, a subsidiary of the group which manufactures sustainable, energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products, partnered with 75F Middle East, a building management system that harnessed the power of internet of things (IoT). Through this collaboration, 75F aims to enhance Khansaheb Industries' HVAC systems with its advanced IoT-driven technology in a bid to significantly improve energy efficiency and indoor air quality. "Our partnership with 75F Middle East represents a major step in redefining HVAC efficiency," Khansaheb says. "We continue to pioneer this area by leveraging IoT-driven smart climate control systems, and we are reducing energy consumption and optimizing indoor air quality and. This aligns with our dedication to creating solutions and services that transform businesses, and to our commitment for a sustainable future for all.

The partnership signing between 75F Middle East and Khansaheb Group. Source: Khansaheb Group

Unsurprisingly, Khansaheb knows a thing or two about what it takes to imbue impactful ESG regulations into a large-scale organization. "One of the biggest challenges in ESG adoption is achieving the right balance between regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability," he shares. "At Khansaheb, we tackle this by embedding ESG principles into our business strategy, ensuring alignment with global best practices while maintaining our core values of trust, responsibility, and excellence."

But for such a strategy to trickle into every branch of a company, it is necessary to upskill the employees first, notes Khansaheb- an approach that falls in line with the Group's aforementioned ESG tenets. "For us, initially, success was about growth and operational excellence, but today it extends beyond financial performance to include sustainability, technological innovation, and creating long-term value for our employees, clients, and the wider community," Khansaheb says. "We thus cultivate alignment within our organization through continuous learning, leadership development, and fostering a strong company culture. We invest in team members who are innovative, adaptable, and committed to excellence. Integrity and teamwork are equally important, as we believe our success is built on a foundation of shared values and collaboration."

In 2017, Khansaheb's lifestyle division was established with the launch of Mirdif 35 lifestyle centre. Source: Khansaheb Group

So intrinsic has the concept of sustainability been to Khansaheb Group's growth trajectory, that the Managing Director notes it will define its future paths too. "There are a number of key trends that are shaping the industries we operate in, and the first of those is sustainability and net-zero goals, which have led to an increasing demand for green buildings and energy-efficient solutions," Khansaheb says "The second is smart Infrastructure and IoT, and overall digital transformation in construction and property management. The next trend is the move towards circular economy and waste reduction- a shift that has led to a stronger focus on responsible resource management. Finally, of course, there is artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, which will enhance operational efficiency across industries. As such, all of these trends also align with our long-term vision and will drive the future of our business."

Khansaheb is thus eager for what the future holds for the Group. "As we celebrate 90 years of excellence, we are focused on expanding our portfolio across all business verticals, strengthening sustainability initiatives through innovation and added product and service offering, and leveraging digital transformation to enhance efficiency," he declares. "We remain committed to shaping a future that is sustainable, technologically advanced, and aligned with the UAE's growth ambitions. To achieve this, we will continue to honor our traditions by staying true to our founding principles of trust, quality, and service while embracing modern technologies, sustainability, and digital transformation. Our approach is to innovate without losing sight of what has made us successful for the last nine decades!"

