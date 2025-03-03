Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you remember how the air used to feel palpably different on the mornings of a school picnic? The jittery nerves of excitement at how the day could unfold is a memory that evokes nostalgia for many. It is perhaps that emotion which can best describe what it is like to walk into LEGOLAND Dubai, the popular theme park nestled within LEGOLAND Dubai Resort. "While children are undoubtedly at the heart of everything we do, we design every aspect of the experience to ensure adults can enjoy themselves just as much," says Tim Harrison-Jones, General Manager, LEGOLAND Dubai Resort. "We believe that reconnecting with a sense of playfulness and wonder isn't just for kids, it's for the whole family. When crafting ideas for the park, we're mindful of creating spaces and activities that allow parents to step into a childlike mindset, whether that's through interactive attractions or simply joining their kids in moments of discovery and fun."

LEGOLAND Dubai, of course, is part of the triad that makes up LEGOLAND Dubai Resort- the other two being LEGOLAND Water Park and LEGOLAND Hotel, all of which opened in 2016. It was only in 2023, however, that Harrison-Jones took over the reins as General Manager. Since then, he has been meticulously ensuring that visits to the entertainment complex encompass more than just fun rides and casual outings. "LEGOLAND Dubai Resort is about more than just a day out!" Harrison-Jones declares. "It's about creating a space where families can bond, where kids can dream big, and where everyone leaves with memories that last a lifetime. Our vision thus goes far beyond creating fun memories for families. It's about inspiring creativity, sparking imaginations, and fostering meaningful connections. We're passionate about giving children the chance to think outside the box, discover new possibilities, and learn while they play. With the power of LEGO® bricks, we want to encourage kids to build, create, and explore with confidence and curiosity."

But in creating this sense of wonder and whimsy in children who visit LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, a key pillar has been inclusivity, points out Harrison-Jones. "As a Certified Autism Center™, we've worked to create an environment where children of all abilities feel welcome and can enjoy every moment to the fullest," he explains. "Cultural diversity is also a cornerstone of what we do. The UAE is a unique and vibrant place, and we aim to reflect that by celebrating different traditions while also helping families learn about and connect with one another. From our Chinese New Year celebrations to National Day festivities, we try to create experiences that honour the rich diversity of our community in a fun and engaging way."

Source: LEGOLAND Dubai

LEGOLAND Dubai Resort's endeavors to honor the UAE's diverse population holds extra gravitas this year with 2025 being declared "The Year of Community." And once again it has become a feature that captivates both kids and adults alike. "One of the standout features of the park is MINILAND, located at the heart of LEGOLAND Dubai- an incredible space brings over 20 million LEGO bricks together to recreate iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque," shares Harrison-Jones. "It's a place that fascinates not just kids but also adults, who are often amazed by the sheer craftsmanship and detail in every structure. Among the rides, the Dragon Coaster is a firm favourite. As many children's first rollercoaster experience, it offers just the right amount of thrill to captivate kids and their parents, making it one of our most iconic attractions. With over 40 rides, shows, and attractions spread across six themed lands, our theme park is designed to immerse families with children aged two to 12 in a world of creativity and adventure. From building and exploring to embarking on exciting journeys, each attraction strikes a perfect balance between entertainment, education, and shared moments of joy."

Such an approach has reaped direct benefits in terms of revenue for LEGOLAND Dubai Resort- which, after all, is a business at the end of the day. "From a business perspective, attractions that combine interactive learning with entertainment tend to draw the most visitors and contribute significantly to revenue," Harrison-Jones shares. "For instance, MINILAND and Driving School (in LEGO City, where children can learn road rules and earn their very own LEGOLAND Driving License) resonate because they engage families in hands-on, memorable activities, while rides like the Dragon Coaster offer shared moments of excitement. Factors like accessibility for all ages, the novelty of the experiences, and the emotional connections they create are key drivers behind their popularity. We also focus on making LEGOLAND Dubai a year-round destination. Our annual passes are a great example- they offer unlimited access to the park, exclusive discounts, and special perks, encouraging families to visit again and again."

Source: LEGOLAND Dubai

But beyond the speedy roller coasters and thrilling water games, there is also the unwinding, "playcation" aspect LEGOLAND Dubai Resort offers courtesy its hotel services. "LEGOLAND Hotel offers thoughtful touches that balance both parents' and kids' needs," Harrison-Jones says. "Home to 250 intelligently designed rooms and suites featuring 5 popular LEGO themes, each of our rooms have a separate space for parents to relax while children dive into their bunk bed areas. Located just 130 baby steps from the parks, the comfort of the hotel is a short walk after a fun-filled adventure. It's these little details that ensure the entire family feels equally considered and cared for. What truly bridges the gap between adults and kids at LEGOLAND Dubai Resort is the shared joy of the experience. It's not just about parents watching their kids have fun, it's about participating together, laughing together, and creating memories that are meaningful for everyone. That's what makes LEGOLAND Dubai Resort a place where every visitor, no matter their age, can feel the magic of play and connection."

Maintaining this commitment to creating long-lasting visitor experiences is, of course, incumbent upon the employees that bridge Harrison-Jones' vision and the resort's services. Which is why employee upskilling has been a major facet of the General Manager's leadership strategy. "At LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, we strive to deliver experiences that are not only enjoyable but also meaningful, leaving a lasting impression on every family that visits- and this begins with empowering our employees to approach their roles with confidence, creativity, and care," he notes. "When team members feel supported and well-prepared, it naturally reflects in the exceptional service they provide. For me, excellence in hospitality is built on three key pillars: Observation, attentiveness, and consistency. Observing our product from the guest's point of view allows us to truly understand and anticipate the needs of our customer. We consistently review guest feedback and seek to better our offerings. Attentiveness ensures that we're proactive, noticing the little details that elevate a guest's experience. And consistency is what builds trust, ensuring that every family visiting LEGOLAND Dubai Resort has a seamless and enjoyable time, whether it's their first or fifth visit."

Tim Harrison-Jones is the General Manager of LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort. Source: LEGOLAND Dubai

But how does one gauge factors like employee attentiveness and customer joy? "In terms of metrics, we take a data-driven approach to monitor performance while staying people-focused," Harrison-Jones shares. "Guest feedback is one of our most valuable tools. We pay close attention to post-visit surveys, online reviews, and even on-the-spot comments to identify opportunities for improvement. Additionally, we measure team performance through KPIs like responsiveness to guest needs, problem resolution times, and adherence to our service standards. But it's not just about numbers, it's about how employees make guests feel. A genuine smile or a thoughtful gesture often means more to a family than anything else. For anyone working in hospitality, the first area to master is people skills. Technical knowledge and efficiency are important, but the ability to connect with guests on a human level is what sets exceptional service apart. It's about showing warmth, being present in the moment, and truly caring about the guest experience."

Having already been made privy to Harrison-Jones' human-centric strategies, it perhaps comes as no surprise that this factor has been deeply woven into his idea of innovation as well. "Innovation starts with people, and the work culture at LEGOLAND Dubai Resort plays a pivotal role in driving that forward," he says. "Creating an environment where team members feel valued, inspired, and empowered to share their ideas has been one of the key drivers of our success. When employees feel supported and engaged, they're far more likely to think creatively and go above and beyond for our guests. The secret to innovating while staying true to what matters most, our guests, lies in balancing creativity with purpose. For us, it's not about innovation for the sake of novelty but about identifying ways to enhance the experience for families. We constantly ask ourselves, 'How will this make a visit more memorable, more seamless, or more joyful for our guests?' By keeping this question at the forefront, we ensure our innovations align with the needs and expectations of the families we serve."

Source: LEGOLAND Dubai

Using this model has inadvertently stemmed from Harisson-Jones' personal values. When asked what he considers his greatest successes, he answers, "One milestone that stands out to me is every time I hear kids say "This was the best holiday" or watching children play with LEGO bricks for the first time. It's that feeling of satisfaction when children are happy and in turn, parents are happy validating that we are delivering the right product for our guests."

It is with this mindset that the General Manager and his team now gear up for what promises to be an eventful 2025. "Looking ahead, we're preparing for Ramadan and Eid celebrations, which will feature our latest attraction, the LEGO Souq paying homage to the region's rich heritage and culture as well as special activities and offerings designed to bring families together in a meaningful and joyful way. In April, we'll entice guests with our very own take on the LEGO Group's partnership with Formula 1® by introducing LEGO® CITY Grand Prix and in June, we'll welcome families to Summer Splash Fest at LEGOLAND Water Park. Beyond these key dates, we're working on new surprises to keep the LEGOLAND Dubai Resort's experience fresh and exciting for our guests, so we encourage everyone to stay tuned for upcoming announcements! Ultimately, our mission remains the same: to keep innovating and finding new ways to inspire creativity, connect families, and make every visit to LEGOLAND Dubai Resort truly memorable."

