In the heart of Saudi Arabia's digital revolution, a game-changing healthcare initiative is redefining what it means to receive medical care. Seha Virtual Hospital (SVH) isn't just another telehealth platform—it's the world's largest virtual hospital - with a Guinness World Record to show for it, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), digital twins, and remote diagnostics to deliver cutting-edge medical services to millions of its residents. And it's not just about convenience—it's about revolutionizing an entire nation's healthcare system.



The Birth of a Healthcare Powerhouse

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health (MOH) first launched the Seha Virtual Hospital (SVH) in February 2022, an initiative fast-tracked by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world scrambled to adapt, Saudi leadership took an aggressive approach to ensure healthcare accessibility. King Salman famously stated, "The health of the individual comes first," setting the stage for free COVID-19 treatment and vaccinations across the Kingdom; the same ethos drives the Seha initiative—healthcare should be free, accessible, and powered by the latest tech.

The numbers speak for themselves. SVH connects over 224 hospitals across the Kingdom, providing advanced specialized services to patients nationwide. Since inception, SVH has served more than 255,765 patients, with an operational capacity to serve more than 597,500 patients annually. It provides 44 basic specialized health services, in addition to more than 71 sub-specialty services, and directly employs hundreds of male and female doctors.

The Sehhaty App



The Sehhaty Platform is a unified platform and app, launched by the Ministry of Health, which allows users to access health information and obtain several integrated healthcare services provided by various entities in the Saudi healthcare sector. With AI-driven diagnostics and instant virtual consultations users can download the Sehhaty App to have a digital doctor's office in their pockets. The Sehhaty app has already facilitated over 1.6 million virtual consultations and 9.2 million virtual appointments since launching. Additionally, the Wasfaty app has processed over 40 million prescriptions, benefiting more than 14 million people - or 37% of the Kingdom's entire population.

The Seha Virtual Hospital (SVH) and all the digital infrastructure offshoots – such as the Sehhaty App and the Wasfaty App – are solving for some of the Kingdom's biggest healthcare challenges. Heavy urban traffic in Riyadh and Jeddah? Patients can now consult specialists remotely. Limited medical infrastructure in rural areas? The virtual hospital extends top-tier medical expertise to every corner of the nation. Through AI-powered diagnostics, wearable tech integration, and seamless patient monitoring, the SVH is geared to bring world-class healthcare directly to Saudi citizens—wherever they are.

The Digital Health Twin: A Data-Driven Revolution

In October 2024, the Saudi MOH took it a step further, launching what is now considered the world's largest digital health twin technology in healthcare—which now reaches over 30 million users through the Sehhaty app. This unprecedented initiative combines personal health data with cutting-edge AI models to create a virtual replica of an individual's health. And here's where it gets even cooler: By simulating conditions like Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), the digital twin can predict potential health issues, enabling timely interventions and a focus on preventative care. Clinicians also gain insights into how these virtual patients may respond to different treatments, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of care delivery.



Precision Medicine at Scale

Sehhaty isn't just about treating patients; it's about predicting and preventing illness before it happens. Using AI, big data, and predictive analytics, it identifies at-risk users and proactively schedules screenings and consultations.

AI isn't just supporting the deployment of greater preventative healthcare and increasing screenings against major health diseases that Saudi citizens and residents are at greatest risk for. AI is also being deployed to conduct risk segmentation, categorizing patients into low, medium, and high-risk groups, allowing for targeted intervention. Furthermore, digital platforms like the Sehhaty app, Raqeem, and the Digital Twin programs are supporting accurate diagnoses by efficiently guiding patients towards the right care. If you're flagged as high-risk for diabetes, for example, the app doesn't just tell you—it books you an appointment, recommends lifestyle changes, and offers virtual support from a specialist.

And the scale is mind-blowing. Here's a snapshot of Saudi Arabia's preventative screenings performed so far:

27+ million screened for Type 2 Diabetes

19+ million screened for stroke risk

12.8 million screened for hypertension, asthma, and COPD

13.8 million screened for ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease)

2.4 million screened for colon cancer

848,000 screened for breast cancer

With 71% of the population screened for diabetes, Saudi Arabia is setting a global precedent for proactive healthcare.

The Deputy Minister of eHealth and Digital Transformation, Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Issa, commented, "We are laser focused on these 8 health outcomes at the moment, as we believe these are the most important health outcomes affecting the Saudi population that can be dramatically improved through preventative healthcare delivered by digital means."

Vision 2030: Raising Life Expectancy to 80 Years

Saudi Arabia isn't just digitizing healthcare for the sake of innovation either—it's doing it with one very clear goal in mind: to increase the average life expectancy of Saudi citizens to 80 years by 2030. The nation has already seen an increase from 74 years – when a baseline was taken in 2016 – to achieving a life expectancy of 78 years as of 2022. With Seha Virtual Hospital and these other other breakthrough digital innovations leading the charge, that 80 year life expectancy target by 2030 is well within reach.

A Launchpad for HealthTech Innovation

SVH and initiatives like it aren't just improving patient care in Saudi Arabia—it's also fueling a startup boom in healthtech. The Seha Virtual Hospital has created a dynamic innovation hub known as The Sandbox, an incubator where AI, 3D printing, IoT, and biotech startups can test and refine their solutions in a real-world healthcare environment.

The Deputy Minister of eHealth and Digital Transformation, Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Issa, proudly shared, "Over the past 18 months, more than 24 healthtech startups from over 16 countries have graduated from The Sandbox, receiving clinical trial support and government certifications. We help guide these startups and support them in identifying problems to work on within the healthcare system in Saudi. MOH is both a regulator and a partner."

For healthtech startups looking to make an impact, Saudi Arabia isn't just a market—it's a launchpad.

Saudi Arabia's Seha Virtual Hospital isn't just a digital transformation story—it's a blueprint for the future of healthcare. With AI-driven diagnostics, Augmented Reality, wearable medical devices, a nationwide digital twin, and a thriving healthtech incubator, the Kingdom is proving that technology isn't just changing healthcare—it's elongating healthspans and ultimately saving lives.