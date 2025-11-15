The Executive Selection: Shiseido launches Bio-Performance Micro-Click Concentrate Combining clinical precision with cutting-edge skincare.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shiseido

A targeted non-invasive, innovative treatment to visibly lift skin, reduce wrinkles, and minimize pores. At its core is Shiseido PreciseDelivery Technology™, a patented system engineered to deliver the formula at the optimal depth of the skin for maximum efficacy.

This innovation is inspired by the precision of high-performance aesthetic procedures, while remaining suitable for at-home use. The hero ingredient is niacinamide, renowned for its multi-corrective properties. A powerful form of vitamin B3, known to support collagen synthesis, improve skin firmness, enhance epidermal turnover, and strengthen the skin barrier.

This product embodies Shiseido's commitment to combining clinical precision with cutting-edge skincare.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

3 Engineer-Approved AI Tools to Master 'Vibe Coding' — and 7 Steps to Use Them

"Vibe coding" appeared in early 2025 to describe the simple idea of programming with AI tools. So I tested a range of them — and these are the three best ones.

By Karthigan Vijey
Social Media

5 Social Media Platforms You Should Watch Out for in 2021

These are the promising social media giants of the future.

By Roman Daneghyan
Growing a Business

How to Create a Hybrid Work Environment That Works for All Generations

Employers can successfully create a hybrid environment that benefits all employees by focusing on collaboration, flexibility, and a shared understanding of what hybrid means for the organization.

By Sean Fahey
Business News

Take It With You

Don't let business cards and important documents get lost in the shuffle.

By Heather Clancy
Starting a Business

His Business Made $120K on Kickstarter, Then $2M in 6 Months — And Could Save Your Thanksgiving

Entrepreneur Gabe Coyne's breakfast-time dilemma inspired him to start his next business.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

The Rise of Inbound Marketing and the Death of the Cold Call

Why an "outbound" focus could be costing you sales prospects.

By Derek Miller