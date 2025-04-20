As with all Herrera Confidential fragrances, this new launch is a tribute to the life and universe of Carolina Herrera.

Stallion Leather Suede is one of the most powerful and sensual fragrances in the Herrera Confidential Collection, the brand's most exclusive and intimate line of personal perfumery.

Source: Carolina Herrera

And the protagonist is once again Balaclava, the Arabian thoroughbred that the designer rode daily during her adolescence in Caracas.

It's an inspiration that has accompanied her throughout the decades.

