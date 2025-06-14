You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Style Savvy, a new luxury tailoring atelier specializing in bespoke suits, shirts, and trousers for both men and women, has opened its first studio in Oud Metha, Dubai.

To further elevate the customer experience, Style Savvy's signature mobile tailoring service brings expert tailors directly to clients' homes, offices, or hotels.

Style Savvy's offerings include one-on-one consultations, personal shopping, curated fabric selection, and multiple fittings.