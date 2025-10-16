The Executive Selection: The Flower Society Unveils Its Fall/Winter 2025–2026 Collection Collection celebrates the Season's runway-inspired hues

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Image courtesy The Flower Society

While we can't adorn our fall/winter ensembles due to the weather in the region, we can, however, partake in fall festivities by embellishing our interiors and ambiance. Incorporating flowers in alluring shades would be a subtle yet effective way to invite the essence of autumn into our daily life.

Image courtesy The Flower Society

Keeping in line with this, The Flower Society has launched an exclusive Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Collection to commemorate the new season while highlighting its beauty simultaneously.

The latest fall/winter runway shows inspired this collection, showcasing a moody color palette with pops of rich burgundy, brown, and mocha, all complemented by warm textures. Every floral arrangement in this new collection captures the essence of autumn elegance.

Image courtesy The Flower Society

Designed to encourage everyone to get into a festive mood, each bouquet is aptly named to set the tone for the new season, including Spiced Mocha, Cocoa Kiss, Vinewood, Cinnamon Dust, etc., among many more.

Image courtesy The Flower Society

These bouquets are artfully curated with beautiful flowers such as phalaenopsis blooms, orchids, anthuriums, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums, and a lot more to introduce the festive spirit into your home and brighten every corner.
