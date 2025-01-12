The Executive Selection: The Versace Tag Bag It aims to tap into a generation of young people who value self-expression, emotional engagement and experiences in both the real and virtual worlds.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Versace has launched the Versace Tag bag through a series of innovation partnerships with ZEPETO, Snapchat, and DREST.
The new item aims to tap into a generation of young people who value self-expression, emotional engagement and experiences in both the real and virtual worlds.
Related: The Executive Selection: Boucheron