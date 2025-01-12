It aims to tap into a generation of young people who value self-expression, emotional engagement and experiences in both the real and virtual worlds.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Versace has launched the Versace Tag bag through a series of innovation partnerships with ZEPETO, Snapchat, and DREST.

The new item aims to tap into a generation of young people who value self-expression, emotional engagement and experiences in both the real and virtual worlds.

Related: The Executive Selection: Boucheron