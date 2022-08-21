The Executive Selection: Thekür

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded by UAE-based entrepreneur Jessica Usenbor in 2022, Thekür is a beauty technology retail platform curating bespoke brands and products specially tailored for people belonging to underserved communities of color.

Thekür

Seeing the lack of products for melanated skin and textured hair in the Middle East, Usenbor was driven to create a one-stop shop that spotlights brands to address concerns that often taunt skin of color.

We're a fan of the platform's latest SPF summer essentials, with a special mention for the Black Girl Sunscreen, which is set to be a favorite for women of color for its non-white cast formula infused with nurturing avocado and jojoba oils, cacao, and carrot juice.

