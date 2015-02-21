The Executive Selection: Tommy Hilfiger Selected pieces from Tommy Hilfiger's Tailored Collection for the stylish entrepreneur.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Tommy Hilfiger
Best: Navy two-piece cotton-stretch sateen suit, denim blue cotton shirt, multi check silk tie, midnight Kyle loafer

From better goods to boardroom wardrobe bests, each issue we choose a few items that make the approved executive selection list. This issue, we present Tommy Hilfiger's Tailored Collection in slim fitting, structured lines.

GOOD Blue-grey two-piece cotton suit, light blue cotton shirt, blue silk-cotton tie, midnight Kyle loafer

BETTER Light gray two-piece wool suit, white cotton shirt, blue and white strpied silk-cotton tie, midnight Kyle loafer

MAKING THE CUT
We're a bit taken with the Tommy Hilfiger SS15 Tailored Collection. The lineup –it moves easily from daytime boardroom to après work- is filled with versatile pieces that help you cut a mean silhouette. The grouping of office-appropriate attire is under the "City Prep" category in the range, and was inspired by the cosmopolitan NYC urban comings and goings of figures of commerce... much like yourselves. This range of better apparel is also textured just right- without the uncomfortable weighty feeling, and allows for a good variety of mixing and matching. Fun detail? The suit linings have a spirited kick with blasts of color to keep things interesting. Change it up, "treps!

ALL TIED UP
Tommy Hilfiger's Tailored Collection ties are wearing thinner in line with their SS15 suits. See them paired with the full range, and here as standalone pieces.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

