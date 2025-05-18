The Executive Selection: Tory Burch Presents Spring/Summer 2025 Collection The brand recently launched its e-commerce platform for the GCC region.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy Tory Burch

Founded in New York City in 2004, Tory Burch has redefined American luxury with a global point of view, with a purpose to empower women and women entrepreneurs.

In 2009, its founder, American designer Tory Burch, established the Tory Burch Foundation to advance women's empowerment and entrepreneurship by providing access to capital, education and digital resources, and tackling stereotypes that hold women back.

Image courtesy: Tory Burch

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

