The Executive Selection: Tudor The renowned Black Bay family debuts the first Tudor chronograph, running on a self-winding manufacture caliber, with a column wheel and vertical clutch, in tones of steel and gold.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tudor

The renowned Black Bay family debuts the first Tudor chronograph, running on a self-winding manufacture caliber, with a column wheel and vertical clutch, in tones of steel and gold. Known for its professional divers' watches since 1954, Tudor pays tribute to this aquatic heritage for a touch of nostalgia.

Black Bay Chrono S&G's aesthetic includes the famous "snowflake" hands (which have been used in Tudor divers' watches since 1969), while the matte black dial and gold tone creates a nice contrast, along with a fixed bezel in yellow gold finishing the look of the timepiece. Encased in 41mm steel case with polished and satin finish, it is also waterproof up to 200m.

