The Executive Selection: Zaphira Nature Redefining hair care standards.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Founded by Algerian entrepreneur Hanane Bouchouicha-Sykora, Zaphira Nature is the first UAE-based brand focused exclusively on providing high-quality, vegan, and sustainable curly hair products, specifically crafted for the unique needs of textured hair in the region. Its debut collection, Souffle Méditerranéen, offers eight distinct products infused with Ylang Ylang essential oil, forming the heart of the essential curls ritual.