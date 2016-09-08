'Trep's Choice: The Porsche Cayenne Turbo The distinctive design of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo is perhaps what will first draw your attention to this sharp and sophisticated vehicle.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

The distinctive design of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo is perhaps what will first draw your attention to this sharp and sophisticated vehicle, but take its wheel and that's when you will realize that there's a lot more to this Porsche than its (stunning) looks. Fitted with a 4.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Cayenne Turbo has been billed as "a vehicle that handles the daily commute as supremely as it does the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca."

The Cayenne Turbo's 8-speed Tiptronic S gearbox is also made to adapt to your individual driving styles, which ensures you a comfortable experience at the wheel, while also lowering fuel consumption. Of course, these performance specs shouldn't really come as a surprise given that the Cayenne Turbo is, well, a Porsche, and this sensibility seems to have governed the design of its interiors as well, where practical ergonomics go hand-in-hand with supreme styling.

By the numbers
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo 's performance specs at a glance

• 4.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine (EU6)
• 382 kW (520 HP) at 6,000 rpm
• Maximum torque: 750 Nm between 2,250 and 4,000 rpm
• Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h: 4.5 secs
• op speed: 279 km/h
• Fuel consumption in l/100 km: 15.9–15.5 (urban); 8.9–8.7 (extra urban); 11.5–11.2 (combined)
• CO2 emissions in g/km: 267–261

Related: The Frontrunner: Maserati's Umberto Maria Cini On Catering to Car Connoisseurs
