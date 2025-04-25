Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Back in 2022, when on the second day of LEAP22, Saudi Arabia has announced Ignite, a new program for digital content creation and production, nobody really took much notice. Never mind that it was backed by US$1.1 billion in investment.

It was just one of several mega announcements made at the event. The program would include new investments and support for next-generation connectivity and communications infrastructure, and a new partnership that would see Trend Micro open its regional headquarters in Riyadh. The investment was part of Saudi Arabia's plans to accelerate its digital ecosystem and leverage its position in the MENA region to become a leading international digital economy. The aim was simple: transform Saudi Arabia into a leading digital entertainment and media production hub.

So three years on, how's it all gone? Pretty well I would say.

The Saudi creator economy grew by 32.37% in Q1 2025, fueled by influencer marketing, content-driven commerce, and the increasing adoption of user-generated content (UGC), an industry report said. Video content is at the forefront of this expansion, according to the joint study by Admitad and Stllr Network.

Among social platforms, TikTok has seen the highest growth in influencer-driven orders, with its penetration is estimated to be a staggering 88% of the population. X, formerly Twitter, increased by 17%, followed by Instagram with a 12% rise, while Telegram has grown by 10%. The fastest-growing content niches according to Stllr Network, include beauty, which has grown by 56 percent, lifestyle by 45.8% and fashion by 18.2%.

While fixed payments remain common, Saudi influencers are increasingly incorporating performance-based marketing as an additional collaboration model, the report said. Many now adopt a hybrid approach, combining fixed fees with the CPA (cost-per-action) model, where they earn based on real sales and conversions, it said.

Whilst the details and numbers are hugely interesting, what is more remarkable is how, over the past three years, Saudi Arabia has become one of the world's biggest hubs for content creators. Not only are they now a huge contributor to the country's economy and growth, but it is an industry that is providing endless opportunities for young people.

By 2030, most experts forecast that content creators will be generating over US$1.5 billion of revenue each year. That makes it the fastest growing content creation market in the Middle East. It is a remarkable story, and one which still has a long and prosperous way to go.

Related: Editor's Note: Boris Johnson Deserves Credit For Being a Job Creator