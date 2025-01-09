Rising life expectancy and escalating healthcare costs mean younger generations will likely need more savings to maintain their standard of living in retirement than their parents or grandparents ever did.

With Millennials and Gen Z living in an increasingly complex financial landscape, retirement planning has become a critical consideration. Far from the traditional safety nets of previous generations, these younger cohorts face unique challenges: rising living costs, fluctuating job markets, and the looming uncertainty of the so-called "Great Wealth Transfer."

This is particularly true for expats in the UAE, where the lack of state pensions and employer-based retirement plans often means individuals must take financial matters into their own hands. While the UAE's tax-free environment provides opportunities, it also demands proactive planning.

So, how can these digital-savvy generations build a solid foundation for their future? The answers lie in balancing risk, exploring opportunities, and crafting strategies that prioritize personal goals over fleeting trends.

Here's how to turn a daunting task into a powerful tool for financial security.

Why retirement planning matters for millennials and Gen Z

Retirement planning has never been more important for millennials and Gen Z. Financial realities are shifting dramatically, leaving little room for complacency. Rising life expectancy and escalating healthcare costs mean younger generations will likely need more savings to maintain their standard of living in retirement than their parents or grandparents ever did.

The much-talked-about "Great Wealth Transfer" -an anticipated USD$90 trillion inheritance from baby boomers- might seem like a safety net, but it's far from guaranteed, meaning counting on inheritance is a risky strategy for this demographic. Many baby boomers are prioritizing their own retirement needs, while longer lives and unforeseen expenses are depleting the wealth they had planned to pass down.

Instead, millennials and Gen Z have one major advantage: time. Starting early allows you to take full advantage of compounding—where your savings grow exponentially over time as your returns generate their own returns. Even modest investments made in your 20s can grow into substantial sums by the time you retire; while waiting until your 30s or 40s means you'll need to save exponentially more each month to achieve the same result.

Common financial challenges for expats

For expats in the UAE, retirement planning also comes with unique challenges. High living costs, transient lifestyles, and cultural pressures often lead to short-term financial mindsets. Many arrive intending to stay for only a few years, prioritizing immediate financial needs over long-term savings.

Spending habits can be a major roadblock. Reliance on credit cards, impulsive "doom spending," and lifestyle inflation fueled by the UAE's luxury-driven culture can lead to mounting debt and derail savings efforts. Without clear financial goals, it's easy to lose sight of the bigger picture.

The lack of employer-sponsored pensions compounds these challenges. Unlike many home countries, the UAE typically doesn't offer structured retirement plans for expatriates, and while end-of-service gratuities provide some financial cushioning, they're often insufficient for long-term needs. This makes it essential to create your own retirement solutions.

Retirement planning strategies

Start saving early

The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow. Thanks to compound interest, small contributions made consistently yield significant results. For example, saving AED 1,000 a month starting at age 25 could grow into AED 1.5 million by age 65, assuming a 7% annual return. Starting at 35 would require nearly double the monthly contribution to achieve the same result.

Aim to save 10–15% of your income. Even smaller amounts make a difference. Automating savings into retirement accounts or investment funds helps ensure consistency without relying on willpower.

Diversify investments

A diversified portfolio is key to managing risk while growing wealth. Spread investments across asset classes, such as real estate, equities, ETFs, and fixed income. Global ETFs, which track international stocks or bonds, are a great starting point, offering broad exposure and reduced risk.

As your financial situation evolves, consider expanding into other areas like real estate or specific industries to further diversify.

Balance risk and opportunity

While high-risk investments like cryptocurrencies can be tempting, they're often volatile. Base decisions on research and long-term potential, not fleeting trends. A financial advisor can tailor your strategy to your goals and risk tolerance, balancing stability and growth.

Protect against inflation

Inflation erodes purchasing power over time, making inflation-proof strategies essential. Investments like real estate or index-linked funds that adjust to inflation rates safeguard your money's value.

With these strategies, you can build a resilient retirement plan that grows with you and withstands the test of time.

Retirement planning options in the UAE

The Golden Pension Scheme: Investing in your future

The Golden Pension Scheme enables expats to turn end-of-service gratuities into structured retirement plans. By reinvesting gratuities and adding monthly savings, you can harness the power of compounding to grow your fund steadily.

Real estate: a strategic move, not just a dream

Property investment can also be a great strategy, particularly in the UAE with its absence of property taxes, no capital gains tax and high rental yields, real estate offers an opportunity to build wealth. Younger generations can view property as an appreciating asset or a source of passive income. If purchasing seems out of reach, consider co-ownership or pooling resources with family.

Leveraging the UAE's tax-free advantage

The UAE's tax-free environment allows you to maximize savings. Unlike countries where income and investment returns are heavily taxed, every dirham saved and invested here works entirely in your favor. You can use this to your advantage by diversifying into global ETFs, high-yield bonds, or sustainable investments.

Beyond borders: the retirement visa and long-term stability

For those planning to stay in the UAE, the retirement visa offers security. Meeting savings or property ownership criteria early can align current investments with future residency goals.

Navigating cross-border complexities

Estate planning: avoiding international pitfalls

Expats often face conflicting inheritance laws across jurisdictions. A well-drafted will is essential. Tools like DIFC and ADGM wills help ensure assets are distributed according to your wishes, bypassing local Sharia inheritance laws.

Double Taxation Agreements: protecting your investments

Double taxation agreements (DTAs) help reduce or eliminate duplicate tax liabilities. The UAE has signed DTAs with many countries, which ensure you optimize your investment returns and compliance.

Pensions and compliance: a balancing act

It's important to align foreign pension plans you might already have with local regulations so that you avoid the potential for penalties or restricted access. If you're uncertain of the interplay between international regulations and local compliance requirements, professional advice can be invaluable here.

Taking action today

The path to financial security begins with clear goals. Tools like the 4% rule, which suggests withdrawing 4% of your savings annually in retirement, can help calculate how much you'll need. This creates a roadmap for your savings and investment strategy.

Budgeting is the next step. Redirecting non-essential expenses toward a retirement fund might seem small, but these contributions grow significantly over time. Professional financial advisors can provide tailored guidance, ensuring your investments and strategies align with your goals and risk tolerance.

Millennials and Gen Z have an opportunity to reshape the narrative around retirement planning. By taking deliberate steps today, you can build not just financial stability but a future that reflects your ambitions and priorities. Now is the time to act.

