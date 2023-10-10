The two-day event will aim to initiate global dialogues on creating new opportunities, developing relevant AI regulations, and strengthening cooperation between the government and private sectors.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global experts in generative artificial intelligence (AI) are set to convene in Dubai for the Dubai Assembly For Generative AI that will take place from October 11-12, 2023, at the Museum of the Future as well as AREA 2071.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the two-day event will focus on the business potential of generative AI and what it can offer the local ecosystem.

Over 1,800 participants including government ministers and leaders, AI experts, investors, startups, and major technology enterprises are expected at the event.

Five main topics will form the crux of the discussions at the Dubai Assembly For Generative AI: demystifying generative AI, listing sectors that are most disrupted by generative AI, presenting the challenges faced by regulators in the age of AI, exploring generative AI's role in the advancement of other emerging technologies, and analyzing the competitive advantages that AI offers to tech giants and emerging startups.

The Assembly's agenda has been organized by the DFF, and will include over 20 main sessions and keynote speeches, more than 25 private workshops, and more than 70 speakers hailing from international and regional technology companies and government entities.

In collaboration with global and local tech firms such as Microsoft, Meta, Deloitte, PwC, McKinsey, and Tashkeel, DFF will also be organizing an interactive exhibition that presents the latest generative AI innovations. Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, noted that the agenda of the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI will focus on highlighting the insights of the participating experts and technology companies on developing and employing AI applications.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO, Dubai Future Foundation. Source: Dubai Future Foundation

The first day of the Dubai Assembly For Generative AI will be opened with a keynote speech by H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF. The day's proceedings will also feature speeches from H.E. Younus Al Nasser, CEO of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Dubai Digital Authority, H.E. Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of Digital Dubai Government Establishment, Digital Dubai, and H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office. There will also be presentations by key executives from renowned tech firms such as PwC, Deloitte, Azure AI, Boston Consulting Group, and IBM.

Day two of the Assembly will feature similar speeches and presentations to initiate global dialogues on creating new opportunities, develop relevant AI regulations, and strengthen cooperation between the government and private sectors to leverage this technology for the benefit of the wider community.

The Dubai Assembly For Generative AI aligns with Dubai's vision to establish itself as a global hub for emerging technologies, where they can be tested, harnessed, and launched. For more information about the event taking place from October 11-12, 2023, and to view both days' agendas, click here.