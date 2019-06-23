Entrepreneur Middle East Hosts Round Table, Presented By Du, On Accelerating Digital Transformation

In a candid and open discussion, each of the speakers shared their insights on the digital transformation journey that every enterprise needs to be embarking on in this day and age.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Experts from diverse industries came together at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates in Dubai to share their insights on accelerating digital transformation within organizations in the UAE at a round table discussion staged by Entrepreneur Middle East and presented by du.

Moderated by Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas, the round table had insights shared by the likes of Saqr Alhemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President, Fintech Hive, DIFC, Marwan Bin Dalmook, Senior Vice President - ICT Solutions & Smart City Operations, du, Hany Fahmy Aly, Executive Vice President - Enterprise Business, du, Benjamin Boesch, Head, Digital and eCommerce, VFS Global, Zeina Kaissi, Head of Emerging Technology, Smart Dubai, and Wai Lum Kwok, Executive Director, Capital Markets, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market.

In a candid and open discussion, each of the speakers shared their insights on the digital transformation journey that every enterprise needs to be embarking on in this day and age. From the importance of being focused on the consumer, to realizing that every person in an enterprise (and not just the leadership) needs to be tuned into the digital transformation effort, the round table allowed for a number of recommendations to be shared that other organizations can keep in mind as they embark on their own digitization initiatives. While full coverage of the round table will be in Entrepreneur soon, you can check out the video for highlights from the event now.

Related: From Operator To Service Provider: The Role Of Telcos In Tomorrow's Digital Future

Latest

Living

These Tools Can Help You Be 10 Times More Productive

In this video, Ben Angel shares how nutritional psychology can help supercharge productivity.

Watch now
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Highlights from the 8th Annual MAKERS Conference with Jessica Alba and Constance Wu

Changemakers across industries spoke at the 8th annual MAKERS Conference to share how their work is creating a more accessible world for all. Jessica Abo has the highlights.

Watch now
Starting a Business

Vurse Founder Shadman Sakib On The Value Of Partnerships For Startups

Shadman Sakib, founder of decentralized social media platform Vurse, talked with the Entrepreneur Middle East team on the sidelines of the GITEX GLOBAL 2022.

Watch now
Technology

Nijat Aliyev, Deputy Chief Officer, Ministry Of Civil Defence And Emergency, Azerbaijan, On Why Government And Public Sector Entities Must Leverage Technological Innovations

On the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022, Aliyev spoke to Entrepreneur Middle East about why attending major events, such as GITEX, can provide significant benefits to governments and public sector entities.

Watch now
Fundraising

What Do You Do When an Investor Suddenly Changes the Terms Mid-Deal?

Learn the finer points of pitching and deal-making in the new episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Watch now
Leadership

No Drama Office: Not Here to Make Friends

Change can be scary, but it is possible to work in a No Drama Office. Just remember, we're all on the same team, searching for a healthy work-life balance in a space free of our co-workers' creepy dolls. ?

Watch now
Operations & Logistics

She's Helped People Make Millions — Here's How You Can Gain Visibility Around Your Speech

Speaking and event expert Dannella Burnett shares how speakers can accelerate their impact in any economy.

Watch now
Leadership

Hospitality Legend Richie Romero on Making NYC The City That Never Sleeps…Again

Interview with New York City Hospitality Legend Richie Romero about putting relationships at the forefront of business, the changing celebrity economy, and how he embarked on a career in making people happy.

Watch now
Living

How to Start a 'Million Dollar' Morning Routine

Restructure your morning with a few simple steps that may help to amplify your energy.

Watch now
Starting a Business

This Doctor Believes Every Physician Deserves a Coach: Here's What She Did About it

Dr. Sunny Smith is a family physician and the founder of a coaching platform called Empowering Women Physicians. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share how she's helping doctors focus on what's most meaningful to them.

Watch now
Fundraising

Watch the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back, and the money is flowing!

Watch now
Business Models

3 Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid When Working on Your Online Business

The founder of Berkley Sweetapple Law shares her legal advice for entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Bucket Listers Founder Andy Lederman on Exploring New Opportunities for Growth

Interview with Founder/CEO of Bucket Listers Andy Lederman on standing out as a content creator, testing social media growth hacks, and building trust through strong core principles.

Watch now
Living

3 Unexpected Ways to Improve Your Focus and Help Boost Your Energy

In this video, Ben Angel shows you tools for improving your focus.

Watch now
News and Trends

Jasim Alawadi, Head Of Government And Key Accounts Segment, Du, On Why Next-Generation Technology Use Cases Need To Be Realistic

Jasim Alawadi, Head Of Government And Key Accounts Segment at du, on why presenting real life use cases of new technologies was du's main intention at the GITEX Global 2022.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.

  • That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

  • Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.

  • Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.

  • Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.

  • How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.