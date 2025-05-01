The founder of FAME, Sheeraz Hasan, has showcased his much anticipated new platforms at TOKEN2049, the world's most prestigious crypto and Web3 conference.

"These platforms are revolutionary, with Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI igniting a seismic shift in how the world sees fame, film, and finance," he said.



Held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, and drawing 15,000+ attendees from 150+ countries, TOKEN2049 has become the ground zero for the unveiling of the next entertainment frontier — one where AI celebrities, blockchain infrastructure, and cryptocurrency payments converge to create a borderless, decentralized entertainment economy.

"Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI are not just platforms — they are ecosystems. They're replacing traditional actors, singers, and influencers with hyper-realistic AI-generated talent.

These virtual superstars are capable of starring in films, launching brand campaigns, performing concerts, and interacting with millions — all without ever stepping on set. And they're powered by Web3. The new currency of entertainment is crypto," says Hasan.

Hasan's platforms allow actors, influencers, producers, and directors to be paid instantly in crypto, opening the floodgates to faster, global film and content creation. Smart contracts enable transparent royalties and frictionless cross-border deals — marking the rise of film-as-a-protocol.