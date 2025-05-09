Fame Strategist Sheeraz Hasan Gives Keynote Speech at Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai Event brought together ultra wealthy families.

In a gathering that brought together the financial elite, legacy families, and billionaire investors from across the globe, Sheeraz Hasan, Founder and CEO of FAME by Sheeraz, took center stage at the 25th Annual Global Family Office Investment Summit, co-hosted with Lives Amplified - Global Institution of World Leaders.

Held at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Jumeira in Dubai, this exclusive, invite-only event saw over 500 high-profile investors — representing more than $1 trillion in combined net worth — converge for two electrifying days of deal-making, disruption, and visionary dialogue.

As keynote speaker, Sheeraz Hasan delivered a presentation titled "MONEY FOLLOWS FAME": the Power of Celebrity, Media, and Influence: Opportunities for Global Investors."

Hasan said: "At a time when attention is the most valuable asset, those who control fame control the future. Investors and family offices must now understand the economics of influence if they want to lead the next wave of global transformation."

He highlighted his two groundbreaking ventures: Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai. "These are cutting-edge AI-powered platforms that are rewriting the rules of content creation, celebrity engagement, and digital influence. These brands aren't just leading a tech revolution; they're redefining how media capital is monetized in the age of attention," he said.

Anthony Ritossa, Chairman and Founder of the Summit, remarked: "We are honored to host Sheeraz Hasan at our milestone 25th edition. His visionary leadership in media and AI technology perfectly aligns with the innovation-driven ethos of our global network of family offices."

