LEAP 2023 Adds US$580 To The Investments Worth US$9 Billion Announced Only Yesterday

The 2023 edition of Saudi Arabia-based annual technology conference LEAP, running from from February 6-9, 2023, has announced a series of investments in Saudi Arabia's innovation plans - from US$9 billion to $580 million announced earlier today. This latest string of investments will be allocated across a plethora of sectors to help Saudi Arabia make greater strides towards digital transformation.

During the event, Ignite, a program under Saudi Arabia's Digital Content Council, launched a package of financing programs and private sector partnerships amounting to $170 million, while India-headquartered technology consulting services firm Wipro has said that it will be investing $110 million to expand its cloud studio service, develop digital healthcare solutions, and support the development of local talent.

Another India-headquartered firm Zoho, an IT, software development, and cloud computing company, confirmed an allocation of $300 million over the next 10 years as a portfolio balance to support Saudi startups aiding the country's digital transformation. Zoho also outlined plans to expand its presence in the Kingdom by establishing new offices as well as a cloud area for its services.

Ignite launched several initiatives, a package of financing programmes, and private sector partnerships amounting to US$170 million. Source: LEAP

Emirati property development company Damac Group, which first endeavored into the world of data centers in 2021 by launching projects in Europe, announced the expansion of investments in large Saudi Arabia-based data centers that have a total capacity of over 55 megawatts.

The investment announcements were also accompanied by news that US-based cross-platform game engine Unity will be launching its first regional academy as well as a center for developing electronic games, in partnership with the MCIT, to empower homegrown talents. These launches are done in partnership with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

Global e-commerce platform Amazon, on the other hand, announced the establishment of its first regional academy to develop and train more than 30,000 talents. The academy is expected to provide more than 35,000 professional certificates in the fields of cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Amazon's academy comes as part of a national partnership with MCIT that encompasses the Ministry's Future Skills initiative which has been affiliated with the Saudi Digital Academy, Human Capacity Development Program, and Tuwaiq Academy.

