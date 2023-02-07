LEAP 2023 Announces US$9 Billion Investments In Tech Sectors

The huge investment packages come with the full support of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who remains committed to accelerating tech developments in Saudi Arabia.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT)

More than US$9 billion will be invested to enhance Saudi Arabia's position as the largest digital market in the MENA region, it was announced at the four-day-long tech event LEAP 2023 which is currently running at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The investments were revealed by H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), who said that those include Microsoft's 2.1 billion investment in a global super-scaler cloud in the kingdom, Oracle investing 1.5 billion to expand its MENA business by launching new cloud areas, Huawei's 400 million investment in cloud infrastructure for its services in the kingdom, and the launch of a Zoom cloud area in the kingdom in partnership with Aramco. An additional 4.5 billion has been invested in global and local assets across multiple sectors at the event.

H.E. Alswaha emphasized that the huge investment packages come with the full support of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who remains committed to accelerating developments that will help Saudi Arabia achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 by leveraging technologies of the future in promising sectors.

An annual event that brings together the world's most important tech experts, LEAP 2023 is expected to attract more than 250,000 visitors from around the world this year. H.E Alswaha also confirmed plans to strengthen the outcomes of LEAP 2023 in diversifying the economy, localizing technology, and advancing industries.

Other major announcements on the first day of LEAP 2023 included Meta launching the opening of the first Metaverse Academy in MENA, WEO Technology and Camel Lab launching multi-content social media app Hektar, and MENA Communication and STC launching Beem, a new application for instant messaging, high-quality voice and video calls, and business features.

Taking place alongside LEAP 2023 and starting Tuesday, February 7, the inaugural DeepFest, in partnership with the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), will gather drivers of the global artificial intelligence eco-system to unveil new initiatives and startups.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Technology Dubai middle east UAE Saudi Arabia

