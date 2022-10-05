Calling All Game Developers: Join The World Cup Game Jam Being Staged By Invest Qatar, Game Jolt, Quest Esports, And Amazon Web Services

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Invest Qatar, a brand promoted by the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, has joined hands with Game Jolt, a US-based social community platform for video games, Quest Esports, a MENA-based esports platform, and Amazon Web Services for Games, a subsidiary of Amazon, to launch a global video game contest, World Cup Game Jam.

Shutterstock

World Cup Game Jam will offer global game developers the opportunity to create games centered on the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with the development phase set to begin on October 14, 2022. Participants will then have until October 24, 2022 to create and submit their games, with the first place winner of the contest standing to receive a US$20,000 cash prize, while second and third place winners will receive $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Creators of the winning games will be mentored by the likes of UK-based telecommunications company Numbase, Silicon Valley-based investment platform Plug and Play, Invest Qatar, Dubai-based software company Yalla Play, as well as American video game developer Riot Forge. These mentoring sessions will take place prior to the creators pitching their games to a panel of publishers for the possibility of further funding and publishing deals.

Source: Game Jolt

Additionally, the winning games will get featured on the home page of Twitch.tv, a video platform and community for gamers, as well as in a live-streamed playthrough on Game Jolt along with the professional esports team, Ooredoo Thunders.

"It is inspiring to see Qatar embrace the games industry while highlighting and rewarding creators from the Middle East,"said Yaprak DeCarmine, CEO of Game Jolt. "At Game Jolt, our team is excited to continue supporting a diverse range of creators and giving them the platform to voice their own stories."

For more information on how to register, as well as the rules for participation, click here.