The Spotlight Is On The Next Digital Universe At The 42nd Edition of GITEX GLOBAL Running From 10-14 October, 2022 In Dubai

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GITEX GLOBAL, billed as "the world's largest, most inclusive tech and startup event," is getting set for its newest edition in the UAE, with the show slated to happen from October 10-14, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

GITEX Global 2022

The annual five-day event, which is also organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre, is getting set for its largest ever edition with more than 4,000 exhibitors from 80 countries spanning across 25 fully booked halls.

Under the theme of "Enter the Next Digital Universe," the event is set to explore topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data, Web 3.0, blockchain, cybersecurity, metaverse, fintech, 6G, future mobility, and more.

Plus, with over 500 hours of talks, case studies, and workshops, it's set to gather the participation of more than 230 government entities, 1,000 speakers across 14 conference verticals, alongside more than 800 startups and 600 investors.

With GITEX Global 2022 taking a deep dive into the digital universe, it will see seven events being run simultaneously- these include Ai Everything, North Star Dubai, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, Marketing Mania, Global DevSlam, and X-VERSE.

North Star Dubai, which launched as GITEX Future Stars in 2016, will shine a spotlight on the role startups play in advancing innovation and international business collaboration, with the space expected to feature more than 800 exhibitors from 60 countries.

African innovators will be getting a special spotlight shone on them thanks to North Star Dubai playing host to Africa Fast 100, which has been deemed as the largest ever gathering of African startups to be hosted outside the African continent.

GITEX GLOBAL's hugely popular four-day startup competition, Supernova, will also return this year at North Star Dubai, and it will see local, regional, and international startups showcase their disruptive ideas, and compete for an ultimate prize of US$200,000.

Two new events launch this year at GITEX GLOBAL: Global DevSlam, and X-Verse. Launched with the support of Coders HQ, Global DevSlam will gather international coders, developers, data scientists and software engineers for panel discussions, trainings, workshops, and networking opportunities.

With an aim to connect 6,000 coders and developers to leading tech companies such as AWS, Google, Instagram, Microsoft, and Oracle, Global DevSlam also aims to facilitate the largest coding recruitment drive in the world.

Meanwhile, X-Verse aims to take an immersive journey into the Web 3.0 industry, as well as explore disruptive industry applications of the metaverse. Featuring 25 real-world metaverse case-studies and virtual experiences across manufacturing, gaming, education, healthcare, retail and the future of work, the event aims to enable enterprises to understand and adopt the nascent technology.

Entrepreneur Middle East is proud to be a partner of GITEX GLOBAL 2022, which will see two million sq. ft of ground-breaking applications covering artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data, Web 3.0, blockchain, cybersecurity, metaverse, fintech, 6G, and future mobility.

Related: Web 3.0 Is Coming, and Here's What That Really Means for You