Here's How You Can Tune In To Mastercard's Women SME Leaders Awards 2023 Happening On May 2, 2023

Launched in 2022 to empower entrepreneurial women, the Women SME Leaders Awards aim to shine a spotlight on women who are shaping the future of emerging markets around the globe.

The 2023 edition of the Women SME Leaders Awards, an annual event hosted by Mastercard and Entrepreneur Middle East aimed at empowering women-owned and run SMEs across Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, will announce its winners through a virtual event on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2pm(UAE).

The event will be streamed over Zoom, and it can be viewed in full by registering on this link.

The project is aligned with Mastercard's global commitment to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy by 2025, as part of its goal to build a more sustainable and inclusive world.

To know the shortlisted nominees as well as the winners of the 22 categories that make up the Women SME Leaders Awards 2023, tune in to the event on May 2, 2023 at 2pm (UAE) by registering here.