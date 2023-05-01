Here's How You Can Tune In To Mastercard's Women SME Leaders Awards 2023 Happening On May 2, 2023

Launched in 2022 to empower entrepreneurial women, the Women SME Leaders Awards aim to shine a spotlight on women who are shaping the future of emerging markets around the globe.

learn more about Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Mastercard

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 2023 edition of the Women SME Leaders Awards, an annual event hosted by Mastercard and Entrepreneur Middle East aimed at empowering women-owned and run SMEs across Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, will announce its winners through a virtual event on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2pm(UAE).

The event will be streamed over Zoom, and it can be viewed in full by registering on this link.

Launched in 2022 to empower entrepreneurial women, the Women SME Leaders Awards aim to shine a spotlight on women who are shaping the future of emerging markets around the globe.

The project is aligned with Mastercard's global commitment to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy by 2025, as part of its goal to build a more sustainable and inclusive world.

To know the shortlisted nominees as well as the winners of the 22 categories that make up the Women SME Leaders Awards 2023, tune in to the event on May 2, 2023 at 2pm (UAE) by registering here.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Women Entrepreneur™ News and Trends Mastercard Women Leaders Women SME Leaders Awards

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

With Her Size-Inclusive Luxury Activewear Brand Maeya, Former Saudi Arabian Bodybuilder Somaiah Al Dabbagh Wants To Help Women Feel Comfortable In Their Skin

Launched in 2020, Maeya's clothing line-up includes leggings, sport tanks, fitness shorts, t-shirts and loungewear designed for women, irrespective of their age or size.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed

By Jarrett Preston

Leadership

You Have to Lead Yourself Before You Can Lead Others — How to Master the Art of Self-Leadership

As entrepreneurs, we can get lost in the demands of the business and need to remember to take care of ourselves. However, self-care is crucial in self-leadership. When business leaders don't practice self-care, they become overwhelmed and burnt out, which means a decrease in productivity, creativity, and overall happiness.

By Roland Polzin

Finance

Digital Currencies May Well Be The Way Forward. But Not All Of Them Are Going To Make It.

How can we enjoy the potential benefits of stablecoins, while maximizing trust in the issuers behind them? This is where central bank digital currencies come in.

By Ghady Rayess

Thought Leaders

5 Steps to Building a New Habit

Understanding how to build new habits is essential for making progress in your health, your happiness, and your life in general. Let's get started.

By James Clear

Money & Finance

7 Ways to Make Extra Income Even With a Full-Time Job

Want to make more money? Real estate investing, Amazon ecommerce and the sharing economy are waiting for you.

By Sujan Patel