You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Radio host and TV personality Kris Fade celebrated his birthday day with an unforgettable birthday bash at Aretha Dubai, surrounded by family, friends, and a host of celebrities. His wife, Brianna Fade, who co-starred with him in the hit series "Dubai Bling," was by his side, adding to the celebratory spirit of the evening.



The glamorous event attracted over 100 of Kris's closest friends, showcasing a dazzling guest list that included notable figures from the entertainment industry. Among the attendees were Safa Siddiqui and her husband Fahad Siddiqui, as well as Farhana, all stars of "Dubai Bling." Other notable guests included boxing legend Amir Khan, social media sensation Supercar Blondie, and "Real Housewives of Dubai" stars Nina Ali and Taleen Marie.



The festivities kicked off with a sumptuous dinner, accompanied by live performances that delighted guests throughout the evening. As the night progressed, the atmosphere reached new heights with a surprise DJ set from Kris Fade himself, along with his DJ duo "Cancelled Music," featuring Dean Curtis. The celebration was a vibrant blend of joy, laughter, and music, perfectly reflecting the charisma and charm of Kris Fade.