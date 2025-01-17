Mohamed Alabbar and Jared Kushner to Build Trump Tower in Serbia Project to be constructed in Belgrade.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

.
Mohamed Alabbar, founder, Emaar

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the next formally elected US President Donald Trump, have teamed up to develop a new project together in Serbia.

The pair are to develop "Trump Tower", a luxury hotel and apartment complex, on the site of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defence.

The development will feature 175 hotel rooms and 1,500 residences. Kushner's company Affinity has taken a 99-year lease on the site. Alabbar will use his privately owned property company Eagle Hills for the project, with the pair creating a new company Atlantic Eagle Hills Partners.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Alabbar said, "We are dedicated to delivering a project that reflects the city's dynamic spirit and cultural hertitage.

The "Trump" name has been licensed from the Trump Organization for the project.

