The 7th edition of RiseUp Summit is back, set to take place at The University in Cairo, in the New Cairo campus, from December 5-7, 2019. Featuring talks by speakers from industry leaders and prominent startups in business, tech and more sectors, this year's focus is on the journey to growth.

It will host more than 17 pitching competitions, 180 startup stations and over 200 workshops, talks and panel discussions. The speaker line up boasts of global leaders such as Rodrigo SA, former Head of Global Business Development at Hyperloop Transporation Technologies; Karen Cheng, Head of Social at 9GAG; Claudius Boller, Managing Director of Spotify Middle East & Africa; Raya AbiRached, TV personality; and Phil Pallen, Brand Strategist at Phil Pallen Collective.

Dedicated to showcasing experiences and values behind today's unicorns, AbdelHameed Sharara, CEO and co-founder of RiseUp comments, "We believe there is no one path, there are thousands to growth, and RiseUp Summit this year will have them all."

The entrepreneurship summit will host events into seven main tracks: Growth Hacks, Smart Capital, Creative Culture, Creative Economies, Tech 4 Humans, Fintech, and Emerging Tech.

Grab your tickets and check out on the agenda on the website here.

