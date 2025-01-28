Sheeraz Hasan's Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai Spark Tug of War between US and China Hasan said he is being inundated with countless acquisition offers from leading American tech companies.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fame by Sheeraz

Sheeraz Hasan, widely recognized as the *Fame King* and a prominent figure in Hollywood and the Middle East, has become the center of speculation regarding a global race to control the future of AI-powered entertainment.

Hasan's companies, Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai, are reportedly attracting significant attention from major tech players in the US, China, and Asia, with industry insiders hinting at interest from AI leader DeepSeek.

Hasan said he is being inundated with countless acquisition offers from leading American tech companies. However, the game has recently intensified with DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI player, now looking to secure Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai. "At the end of the day, it is my choice to make," Hasan said. "Let's see who will control Hollywood and Bollywood. Let the ultimate tug of war between the US and China begin!"

Having shaped the careers of stars like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, and Jake and Logan Paul, Hasan has cemented his reputation as a trailblazer in entertainment. His AI-driven platforms, Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai, are revolutionizing the way films are produced and marketed, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and creativity.

