Squid Games Takes US$900 Million in Revenue The show has already amassed 1.65 billion viewing hours.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Netflix

The Squid Games Netflix phenomenon has amassed a staggering US$900 million in revenue and is on course to become a $1 billion show.

The smash-hit Korean drama series took the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 non-English TV list, with 58.2 million views for the week, again reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries and ranking number one in 91 countries.

The series continues to break viewership records, amassing 1.65 billion viewing hours.

The concept was conceived in 2009, but was seen by production houses as "too grotesque" and "commercially unviable."

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spent 10 years pushing the concept, and admitted he even had to sell his laptop to pay his rent – before Netflix eventually took the projects.

The show launched in September 2021 with Season 2 now underway.

Related: No Pain, No Gain: SharkNinja
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Juilliard Grad Musician Started a 6-Figure Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Music — and Sold Out With Word of Mouth: 'Couldn't Ask for More'

Damian Primis, 45, needed to find another source of income when the pandemic halted live performances.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Science & Technology

2025 AI Innovation Insights — Lessons Learned From Over 127 Global Speaking Sessions

As an AI keynote speaker, I've learned that the organizations leading with AI aren't waiting for the perfect strategy — they're taking action, testing and adapting at an accelerated pace. The future of AI is now, and success comes from continuous experimentation, reskilling and embracing change rather than waiting for the perfect solution.

By Alex Goryachev
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

World's First Ever Flying Taxis to Take off From Dubai in 2026

Authorities give go ahead of building of Vertiport near Dubai International Airport.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

A Billionaire Donor Gave University Graduates a Cash Gift — But There Was a Catch (or Two)

There were 1,200 students in the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth's 2024 graduating class, but not all of them received the cash gift. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu