The Squid Games Netflix phenomenon has amassed a staggering US$900 million in revenue and is on course to become a $1 billion show.

The smash-hit Korean drama series took the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 non-English TV list, with 58.2 million views for the week, again reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries and ranking number one in 91 countries.

The series continues to break viewership records, amassing 1.65 billion viewing hours.

The concept was conceived in 2009, but was seen by production houses as "too grotesque" and "commercially unviable."

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spent 10 years pushing the concept, and admitted he even had to sell his laptop to pay his rent – before Netflix eventually took the projects.

The show launched in September 2021 with Season 2 now underway.

