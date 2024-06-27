Web3 Company Redacted Raises US$10 Million in An Investment Round Co-Led By Spartan Group, With Participation From Saison Capital, Animoca Brands, and Polygon Ventures

Harnessing the power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), Redacted is building an ecosystem of products to form an "entertainment datasphere," where Web3 users can do what they love most- play, trade, watch, and get rewarded.

Web3 company Redacted has raised $10 million in a funding round co-led by Spartan Group, with participation from Saison Capital, Animoca Brands, and Polygon Ventures.

Powered by the RDAC Token, Redacted aims to underpin its entertainment and gamification products with a data protocol, which will provide better, more targeted experiences for users, as well as greater commercial opportunities for Web3 companies and decentralized apps.

Leading Web3 founders, venture capitalists, angel investors, and notable whales like Dingaling and Grail also participated in this investment round for Redacted, highlighting their support for a comprehensive ecosystem of entertainment and gamification products that provide a simpler and more rewarding user experience.

In a statement about the investment, Spartan Group co-founder and Partner Kelvin Koh said, "As another cycle starts ramping up, we're bullish on the Redacted team, and excited to see where their next phase of development goes. They are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with the tech. Rather than just building standalone products, they're creating an entire ecosystem that maximizes value creation, community, and fun! We're thrilled to be part of this journey."

Saison Capital Principal Qin En Looi added, "We invested in Redacted because we're drawn by its larger-than-life energy and massive potential appeal to a growing degen audience. Truly crypto-native, this team understands what Web3 users want, and is building an ecosystem that will attract a large and growing community that can leverage data and maximize value creation. We can't wait to see how the Redacted ecosystem evolves."

The Redacted leadership team combines impressive backgrounds from global top-tier companies such as Tesla, Bank of America, Kraken, and LEGO with some of the most influential Web3 thought leaders in crypto, gaming, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As a crypto-native team with a deep understanding of product development and crypto market dynamics, they have collectively launched $1.8 million in NFTs across Ethereum and Bitcoin Ordinals, achieving $40 million in trading volume from their collections.

The Redacted team has also raised $10 million for projects through their consultancy and launchpad, and invested more than $6 million in venture capital. They have also allocated more than 50% of the tokens to the community and ecosystem, positioning themselves as a community-focused team. Assisting the design and build of the Redacted ecosystem is a notable panel of advisors and consultants from industry powerhouses like Saison Capital, Confiction Labs, King/Candy Crush, Amazon, Microsoft, as well as some of the largest crypto and NFT whales and early investors.

Redacted says that it has also captivated the attention of Web3 investors and enthusiasts for its innovative marketing, with more than 150 of the sector's top "Who's Who" lists posting their "Redacted" profile pictures as a demonstration of their investor involvement and support in the project. Their key tagline, "Don't get rekt, get redacted," is a play on crypto culture, making light of "degens" who ought to invest in reputable teams with strong backers.

