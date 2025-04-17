You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubizzle Group, the UAE-based general classifieds platform, has announced that it has acquired UAE-based real estate platform Property Monitor, strengthening its leadership in the real estate classifieds and technology sectors.

Through this strategic acquisition, Dubizzle Group aims to improve the value it offers agencies and developers by providing a more thorough, data-rich user experience.

Alongside integration into its existing real estate ecosystem, Dubizzle Group also plans to expand Property Monitor's offerings.

In detail, Dubizzle Group intends to incorporate demand-side data, allowing for greater client engagement with the platform.

"We are delighted to welcome Property Monitor to the Dubizzle Group real estate portfoli," Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group said. "As a trusted and respected brand in the UAE, it complements our market-leading platforms Bayut and Dubizzle. This acquisition creates new opportunities to enhance the value we offer to agents and developers, while reinforcing our position as the UAE's leading destination for real estate classifieds. It also aligns with our broader strategy of targeted acquisitions that elevate the user experience across the region's real estate and automotive sectors."