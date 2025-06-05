Why Sustainability Matters: A Call to Action for a Better Future Sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is a necessity. It is about meeting our present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs.

By Tatiana Antonelli Abela

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

In a world increasingly defined by environmental challenges, the concept of sustainability has never been more critical. As the founder of Goumbook, I have dedicated my career to changing mindsets and driving action toward a more sustainable future. The question we must all ask ourselves is: What does sustainability mean to us, and why does it matter?

Sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is a necessity. It is about meeting our present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. It is about recognizing that our actions today have far-reaching consequences for the planet, society, and the economy. From overpopulation and pollution to deforestation and climate change, the challenges we face are immense. But so too are the opportunities for positive change.

One of the most pressing issues we face is climate change. The UAE is the first Middle Eastern nation to sign the Paris Agreement in 2015, the UAE has committed to reducing its emissions by 40% by 2030 and has set an ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. These commitments are not just words on paper; they are backed by concrete actions, such as the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's National Carbon Sequestration Project, which plans to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030.

The UAE is also taking steps to tackle plastic pollution, banning single-use plastic bags in June 2024 and since January 2025 the ban also includes plastic stirrers, table covers and styrofoam containers. Tackling plastic waste is an essential part of protecting our environment, and these steps are a major move in the right direction.

But government action alone is not enough. The private sector and individuals must also play their part. Businesses have a responsibility to adopt sustainable practices, reduce their carbon footprint, and invest in green technologies. We believe that businesses can be a force for good, driving innovation and creating solutions that benefit both the planet and their bottom line, through looking at operations and investing in sustainable solutions.

Individuals, too, have a crucial role to play. It is easy to feel overwhelmed by the scale of the challenges we face and to think that one person's actions cannot make a difference. But the truth is, every action counts. Whether it is reducing water usage, recycling, washing clothes in cold water or choosing to eat less meat, small changes in our daily lives can add up to a significant impact. Research shows that if just 15-18% of the population adopts pro-environmental behaviours, it can create a social tipping point that leads to widespread change.

Sustainability is not just about the environment; it is about creating a better future for all. It is about ensuring that everyone has access to clean air, water, and food. It is about building resilient communities and economies that can withstand the shocks of climate change. It is about preserving the beauty and diversity of our planet for generations to come.

As we look to the future, we must remember that the greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. Each of us has a role to play in driving the change we want to see. Let us dream big, act boldly, and work together to create a sustainable future for all.

The time to act is now. Sustainability matters because our future depends on it.
Tatiana Antonelli Abela

Founder, Goumbook

Tatiana Antonelli Abela is the founder of Goumbook, a social enterprise dedicated to promoting sustainability in the UAE and beyond. Through initiatives like the Net-Zero Transition Charter and the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Initiative, Goumbook is driving action on climate change and inspiring individuals and businesses to make a positive impact on the planet.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

10 Storytelling Strategies That Make Startups Impossible to Ignore

Stats alone can't achieve success; strategic storytelling helps startups stand out by creating emotional connections.

By Asad Khan
Health & Wellness

Ray Dalio Taught Me Everything I Needed to Know About Money — By Talking About Death

The billionaire hedge fund manager reflects on losing his son, and how to move forward after tragedy

By Nicole Lapin
Business News

The CEO of Google's AI Initiative Is Worried About 2 Things, and Neither Is AI Replacing Jobs

Nobel Prize Winner and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says he has some concerns about artificial intelligence.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Pressure Cooker': Why Millionaire Nvidia Employees Are Still Working Until 2 a.m.

In a new report, current and former Nvidia employees gave insight into the work culture at the chip-maker, including long hours, lots of yelling, and unbelievable bank accounts.

By Sherin Shibu