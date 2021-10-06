Dubai-Based Traffik 360 To Expand Its Portfolio With A New Joint Venture With AccelerateMEOnline Teaming up with AccelarateMEOnline will help the fully integrated activation and promotional merchandise agency add on the services mix that it currently offers, as well as expand its client base.

By Kasun Illankoon

Traffik 360
Marcel Khairallah, founder and CEO, Traffik 360

Traffik 360, a fully integrated activation and promotional merchandise agency operating from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates, has announced a joint venture with digital marketing agency AccelerateMEOnline.

Through this joint venture, Traffik360 will be able to expand its services and continue building up its portfolio.

"Our aspiration is to have a 360-degree solution for our clients, and we do understand as well that we don't want just to be a one stop shop of doing everything," said Marcel Khairallah, founder and CEO of Traffik 360. "Therefore, we created multiple entities, and each entity is fully focused on the services which it provides, and that is what AccelerateMEOnline provides from a digital aspect too. We offer all types of digital services, from social content creation to digital and social media strategies and micro content development."

Patrick Lahoud, Managing Director, AccelerateMEOnline

Commenting on the partnership, Patrick Lahoud, Managing Director, AccelerateMEOnline, said, "Nowadays, we firmly believe that markets require integrated agencies, so as to deliver top-notch, cost-effective services. AccelerateMEOnline is no different! Having the agility enables us to adapt to market needs and cater to them. That's why JVs were implemented in order to provide Traffik 360 clients with the best services."

Khairallah adds that that teaming up with AccelarateMEOnline will help his company add on the services mix that it currently offers, as well as expand its client base. The former boasts of more than a decade of experience in the Middle East, with it currently working with large enterprise clients in the GCC region.

Looking toward the future, the only challenge that Khairallah expects for his enterprise's growth will be in convincing clients that the new partnership will provide a much better service. "There are a lot of agencies, mostly multinationals, who have contracts with existing agencies and are reluctant to change, especially when you come from a different service offering," he explained. "However, I believe that once we get a chance, open the door, and showcase the new service offering, we will be moving in a positive way."

Kasun Illankoon

Editor, Construction Business News Middle East and Logistics News Middle East

Kasun Illankoon is the editor of Construction Business News Middle East and Logistics News Middle East, where he is responsible for content creation that reflects the current state of the construction and logistics industry.

