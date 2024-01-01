Kasun Illankoon

Editor, Construction Business News Middle East and Logistics News Middle East

Kasun Illankoon is the editor of Construction Business News Middle East and Logistics News Middle East, where he is responsible for content creation that reflects the current state of the construction and logistics industry.

Discerning Designs: Warû Co-Founders Mohamed Adib And Rasha Al-Tekreeti

Warû co-founders Mohamed Adib and Rasha Al-Tekreeti are channeling their passion for developing nomadic designs into the work that they do with their firm's clients.

Dubai-Based Traffik 360 To Expand Its Portfolio With A New Joint Venture With AccelerateMEOnline

Teaming up with AccelarateMEOnline will help the fully integrated activation and promotional merchandise agency add on the services mix that it currently offers, as well as expand its client base.

Driven By Demand: Dubai-Based Logistics Tech Startup One Click Delivery Services Sees Surge In Growth Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

"Our goal was never to simply create a software, sell to our clients, and stopping there. It was creating an entire last-mile delivery ecosystem."

