Dubai Takes Center Stage for Global Good as MrBeast Reveals "1 Billion Acts of Kindness" Winners "We have a lot of influence and it would be shame not to use it for impact, for good. We should not forget that the numbers on the screen are actual people," MrBeast said.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, announced the 20 winners of the global social-impact "1 Billion Acts of Kindness" campaign during the 2026 edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai. The 10 creators will collaborate with him on large-scale kindness initiatives.

The campaign was launched in partnership with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and Varkey Foundation, the non-profit arm of GEMS Education, founded by Dubai-based businessman Sunny Varkey.

It aimed to mobilize creators worldwide to contribute acts of kindness and social impact, with the goal of reaching one billion collective actions.

Running from November 7, 2025 - December 1, 2025, creators were invited to submit videos showcasing their social-impact efforts using the hashtags #1BillionSummit and #1BKindness.

In the ensuing panel discussion, MrBeast talked alongside Jeffrey Housenbold, CEO, Beast Industries; Sunny Varkey, founder, Varkey Foundation; and H.E. Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and the Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

"We have a lot of influence and it would be shame not to use it for impact, for good. We should not forget that the numbers on the screen are actual people," MrBeast said.

"We need governments, NGOs, and content creators to unite to help those in need," said H.E. Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and the Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office. "The demand for our help is enormous, as funding for those in need has been slashed worldwide."

Sunny Varkey, founder, Varkey Foundation, added, "Children cannot learn or grow without learning about kindness. The values of kindness and respect start with the family, and we want to give families more kindness."
