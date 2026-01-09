Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri: Stop Chasing Virality, Start Creating Impact The 2026 edition of 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai features over 500 speakers with a combined following of more than 3 billion, and hosts over 100 SMEs and creator-founded startups to showcase products and ideas.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri at the 1 Billion Followers Summit

Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri took the stage at the 1 Billion Summit - the world's largest event dedicated to the content creator economy - to address one of the most pressing tensions in today's creator economy: the pursuit of virality over purpose.

"A story that will get you a 1 million views - why is that the common question that most creators get asked? My problem with it is because people will do whatever possible to get to that number, instead of doing what is right," Al Ameri said.

"We know that in this industry there are people with millions of followers, but when they organize a meet and greet, no one shows up. They launch a product and no one buys it.

"When you are not focused on virality and views, you are focused on how to get better and how to offer more. What's the point of virality if there is no meaningful message behind it? If virality is a formula, then there is one other thing that cannot be hacked—and that is the impact of your work. That is the 'virality' you should aim for: when one person comes up to you and says that your content changed their life."

The third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit is taking place in Dubai on January 9-11, 2026, featuring 500 speakers with a combined following of more than 3 billion, and gathering over 15,000 content creators and over 30,000 visitors.

Held under the theme "Content for Good", the event positions Dubai as a global hub for digital innovation, storytelling, and the future of social media influence.

Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the 1 Billion Followers Summit is being hosted at Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and Museum of the Future.

The three-day-event features more than 580 sessions, workshops and debates across multiple tracks covering content, economy, and technology.
