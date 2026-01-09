UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs H.E. Mohammad Al Gergawi Warns of Creators' Expanding Power "You don't only transmit information; you shape how young people see the world. That is why this summit comes under the theme 'Content for Good.' We see you as creators of impact and life. Media is not a job—it is a mission."

His Excellency Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, delivered a powerful keynote address at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, highlighting the growing responsibility and influence of content creators in shaping societies, values, and future generations.

"In many cases, your impact surpasses that of governments, and your responsibility grows bigger," Al Gergawi said. "Content creation is no longer a luxury, but the manufacturing of meaning. Meaning is the real fuel of our lives. When meaning falls, the human falls—and society falls."

Addressing creators directly, he emphasized their role in shaping perception and values, particularly among younger audiences. "Who creates meaning today? You," he said. "You don't only transmit information; you shape how young people see the world. That is why this summit comes under the theme 'Content for Good.' We see you as creators of impact and life. Media is not a job—it is a mission."

His Excellency Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Al Gergawi also reflected on the historical forces that have shaped humanity, drawing parallels to today's digital landscape. "Throughout history, governments organized life through laws and regulations, scientists changed how humans understand the world, and businesses transformed economic values and ways of life," he said. "Today, algorithms are the fourth force. They determine what people will and will not see. They define who becomes a hero and influence our economic decisions."

He concluded by posing a critical question to the audience: "The question is—who feeds these algorithms?"

Reinforcing the broader message of responsibility, Al Gergawi stated that content creators are no longer simply storytellers, but active contributors to human development.

"Content creators are not just storytellers," he said. "They are drivers of human development."
