By Kinda Ibrahim

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Small businesses are currently pushing the transformation of the Middle East and North Africa's economy. Historically dependent on select sectors, entrepreneurs are spearheading the region's economic landscape into other sectors that define local and global commerce. This entrepreneurial wave, marked by innovation and resilience, has become a cornerstone of economic vitality in the region. This shift not only heralds a new era of economic growth, but also signifies a change in the traditional business dynamics of the Middle East.

Many women have turned to content creation platforms, such as TikTok not just as a medium for visibility, but as a powerful tool for driving sales and business success. To these female entrepreneurs, these platforms are critical not only to their awareness, but also to the tangible success of their businesses.

Content platforms allow small businesses to connect more authentically to their audiences.

Content platforms have become vital for small businesses, especially in the MENA region. These platforms offer a cost-effective way to reach a wide audience, crucial in a region with high internet and mobile usage. Platforms like TikTok allow businesses to connect with customers far and wide, fostering community and brand loyalty through direct engagement. This digital reach is particularly valuable in the MENA region, overcoming geographic limitations, and connecting local businesses with a global market.

The importance of these content platforms is amplified by their alignment with cultural narratives. They provide a space for businesses to share their stories and brand identity, resonating with an audience that values local principles and storytelling. This digital stage is invaluable for women in business, allowing them to connect with like-minded individuals, access broader markets, and build supportive networks.

Content creation platforms not only enable these entrepreneurs to showcase their unique brand identity but also empower them to challenge societal norms and establish themselves as influential figures in their industries. This is especially true for women and for female entrepreneurs in the MENA region. For us, content platforms are more than marketing tools; they are a gateway to empowerment and an avenue for inspiring a new generation of women in business.

Female entrepreneurs are using content platforms innovatively to meaningfully engage with their audience.

Women have been spearheading many innovative ways to use content platforms to showcase their businesses. For example, TikTok's format of short, engaging videos is ideal for demonstrating products and services creatively, helping these entrepreneurs to not just market their offerings, but also to narrate their brand's story. By leveraging TikTok's unique recommendation system that delivers content to each user that is likely to be of interest to that particular user, they are able to ensure that their content has an equal chance to be discovered and reach a global audience. Their use of trending hashtags and participation in challenges further enhances their visibility, turning viewers into potential customers.

These entrepreneurs' success on TikTok is a clear indicator of their adaptability to digital trends and understanding of market dynamics. The platform allows them to break traditional business barriers, tapping into new markets and connecting with a diverse audience that are important to their businesses. TikTok's impact on female entrepreneurship in the MENA region is not only about visibility, but also about economic empowerment. Through partnerships, brand collaborations, and the monetization features offered by the platform, women can turn their passion into a sustainable source of income. This financial independence is transformative, and it provides a pathway for women to innovate, and set new standards in the digital business landscape.

And on the flip side, these platforms are also empowering entrepreneurs -especially women- with the resources to reach their audiences effectively. For example, the second edition of TikTok's Creator Hub is a program aimed at spotlighting women-led businesses and fostering an environment that encourages their growth. It stands as a powerful example of the evolving role of content platforms in nurturing business talent, especially among women, in a culturally diverse and dynamic region.

The success of such initiatives underlines a broader, transformative trend: platforms like TikTok are becoming an essential catalyst for entrepreneurial success, especially for women in the MENA region. By providing platforms for visibility, networking, and skill development, these digital avenues are not just business tools but are becoming integral in shaping an inclusive, equitable, and vibrant business landscape. This digital empowerment is pivotal in driving innovation, fostering economic growth, and challenging traditional norms, paving the way for a more diverse and dynamic future in the world of business.

Kinda Ibrahim

Regional General Manager of Operations, TikTok Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan, and South Asia

Kinda Ibrahim oversees TikTok's operations across the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan, and South Asia. Under her direction, Kinda is responsible for setting TikTok's content strategy in the METAP and South Asia markets, to maintain TikTok's diverse community of users, creators, and content partnerships in order to provide the most pertinent, original, and enjoyable experience for the regional TikTok community. She is also responsible for building and developing teams that will manage and nurture these communities. Additionally, she also partners with the business teams on strategic growth initiatives and works directly with business and cross-functional teams to expand TikTok's footprint in these areas.

Kinda has over 17 years of international experience in digital media, content and marketing acquired in both the Middle East and North America. Before TikTok, Kinda was the Director of Media Partnerships for Twitter Middle East, Turkey and Africa. She led the team responsible for accelerating Twitter’s push for content partnerships across the news, politics, sports, TV, and entertainment verticals. Prior to Twitter, she worked at Microsoft where she was the Editor-in-Chief responsible for English MSN Arabia. She has also held numerous leadership positions in several multinational companies such as leading the media operations division at Yahoo Maktoob. Previously, she played an instrumental role in shaping the digital and data strategy at companies such as EMAP Middle East, the Yellow Pages group and the National Bank of Canada. Kinda holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Concordia University in Canada and a BSc in computer science from the American University of Beirut.

