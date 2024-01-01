Regional General Manager of Operations, TikTok Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan, and South Asia

Kinda Ibrahim oversees TikTok's operations across the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan, and South Asia. Under her direction, Kinda is responsible for setting TikTok's content strategy in the METAP and South Asia markets, to maintain TikTok's diverse community of users, creators, and content partnerships in order to provide the most pertinent, original, and enjoyable experience for the regional TikTok community. She is also responsible for building and developing teams that will manage and nurture these communities. Additionally, she also partners with the business teams on strategic growth initiatives and works directly with business and cross-functional teams to expand TikTok's footprint in these areas.

Kinda has over 17 years of international experience in digital media, content and marketing acquired in both the Middle East and North America. Before TikTok, Kinda was the Director of Media Partnerships for Twitter Middle East, Turkey and Africa. She led the team responsible for accelerating Twitter’s push for content partnerships across the news, politics, sports, TV, and entertainment verticals. Prior to Twitter, she worked at Microsoft where she was the Editor-in-Chief responsible for English MSN Arabia. She has also held numerous leadership positions in several multinational companies such as leading the media operations division at Yahoo Maktoob. Previously, she played an instrumental role in shaping the digital and data strategy at companies such as EMAP Middle East, the Yellow Pages group and the National Bank of Canada. Kinda holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Concordia University in Canada and a BSc in computer science from the American University of Beirut.