7 Management Unveils YUBI, the UAE's First Homegrown Handroll Bar YUBI will open at One Central's 25 Jump Street, Dubai's first licensed dining street and a vibrant hub of culinary innovation.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chef Reif Othman and Rabih Fakhreddine, founder and Group CEO of 7 Management.

UAE-based hospitality and management company 7 Management will launch YUBI, the UAE's first homegrown handroll bar, in August 2025 at One Central's 25 Jump Street, Dubai's first licensed dining street and a vibrant hub of culinary innovation.

YUBI will redefine casual Japanese dining as guests will be able to engage directly with chefs at the interactive handroll bar.

Partnering with star Chef Reif Othman, YUBI's menu highlights bold flavors and inventive techniques, offering a dynamic mix of traditional and unconventional handrolls, complemented by tempura, yakitori, sashimi, and more.

YUBI's distinctive brand identity is the result of the collaborative efforts of a talented team of designers and creatives. The space, envisioned by the award-winning MARIAGROUP, masterfully plays with light, texture, and form to create a sensory-rich atmosphere. Adding a stylish touch, Lebanese designer Mira Mikati infuses modernity into the concept through bespoke uniforms and signature design elements, seamlessly blending fashion, fun, and function. Melissa Haddad, the talented designer behind YUBI's branding and logo creation, has brought her vision to life with a bold, modern aesthetic that perfectly complements the dynamic energy of the handroll bar concept.

"Launching the first homegrown handroll bar in collaboration with top experts in culinary arts, design, and fashion, we're proud to introduce a dining experience that embodies our passion for quality and creativity," said Rabih Fakhreddine, founder and Group CEO of 7 Management.

Related: Setting The Trend: Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder And CEO, 7 Management
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Personal Finance

A $60 Trillion Financial Dilemma is Coming — How to Keep Generational Wealth from Disappearing

If you're a successful entrepreneur looking to create generational wealth, consider investing in private capital markets rather than chasing the next hot dot.

By Mark Bell, Ph.D.
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

Future 100 Unveils the Prestigious Future 100 - List 2024 of the UAE's Most Promising, Scalable, and Impactful Companies

The announcement was made during the fourth edition of Investopia in Abu Dhabi on February 26-27, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

Ramadan Expected to Start Saturday; UAE Announces Reduced Working Hours

Public sector given new working hours

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff