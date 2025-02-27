YUBI will open at One Central's 25 Jump Street, Dubai's first licensed dining street and a vibrant hub of culinary innovation.

UAE-based hospitality and management company 7 Management will launch YUBI, the UAE's first homegrown handroll bar, in August 2025 at One Central's 25 Jump Street, Dubai's first licensed dining street and a vibrant hub of culinary innovation.

YUBI will redefine casual Japanese dining as guests will be able to engage directly with chefs at the interactive handroll bar.

Partnering with star Chef Reif Othman, YUBI's menu highlights bold flavors and inventive techniques, offering a dynamic mix of traditional and unconventional handrolls, complemented by tempura, yakitori, sashimi, and more.

YUBI's distinctive brand identity is the result of the collaborative efforts of a talented team of designers and creatives. The space, envisioned by the award-winning MARIAGROUP, masterfully plays with light, texture, and form to create a sensory-rich atmosphere. Adding a stylish touch, Lebanese designer Mira Mikati infuses modernity into the concept through bespoke uniforms and signature design elements, seamlessly blending fashion, fun, and function. Melissa Haddad, the talented designer behind YUBI's branding and logo creation, has brought her vision to life with a bold, modern aesthetic that perfectly complements the dynamic energy of the handroll bar concept.

"Launching the first homegrown handroll bar in collaboration with top experts in culinary arts, design, and fashion, we're proud to introduce a dining experience that embodies our passion for quality and creativity," said Rabih Fakhreddine, founder and Group CEO of 7 Management.

