Abu Dhabi has signed a series of high-profile agreements during a visit to New York aimed at expanding cooperation across technology, finance, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship. The deals mark a new chapter in the emirate's efforts to strengthen global partnerships and accelerate growth in its startup and small business ecosystem.

Led by senior representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and other key entities, the delegation's visit focused on promoting the emirate as a hub for innovation and investment. The new agreements are expected to facilitate the exchange of expertise, capital, and talent between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a gateway for global entrepreneurs entering the Middle East.

The partnerships will support initiatives that empower startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and family-owned businesses through access to funding, mentorship, and international networks. They also emphasize cooperation in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and green technology—sectors central to Abu Dhabi's diversification strategy under the "Falcon Economy" vision.

Officials said the agreements would help nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs while strengthening the emirate's reputation as one of the fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the region. The collaboration aims to attract venture capital and support early-stage innovators developing solutions in healthcare, financial services, and sustainability.

The visit also included high-level meetings with U.S. investors, technology leaders, and policymakers to explore joint investment opportunities. Abu Dhabi's leadership underscored its commitment to fostering a business environment that encourages innovation and cross-border collaboration.

By deepening ties with major global markets like the United States, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a key player in shaping the region's digital and entrepreneurial future, further cementing its role as a dynamic economic powerhouse in the Arab world.