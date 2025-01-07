Abu Dhabi to Launch New Types of Licenses for Businesses and Startups New authority launched to oversee initiative.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Abu Dhabi is to introduce several new types of licences for businesses and startups, creating opportunities to attract talents, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The government says this will help in enabling them to benefit from the emirate's diverse and robust economy.

As part of this, The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has launched Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA) to further enhance and regulate the business sector across the emirate.

ADRA will oversee the registration of businesses in the emirate and its non-financial economic free zones and coordinate with relevant entities to streamline licensing procedures.

Leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions, ADRA will facilitate business establishment, operations and growth to encourage investment and foster a robust ecosystem for the business sector.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said, "The establishment of ADRA marks a new milestone in Abu Dhabi's remarkable economic journey. As an arm of ADDED, ADRA supports our initiatives to accelerate the emirate's economic growth and diversification by offering streamlined procedures, expert guidance, and access to a thriving business ecosystem. ADRA embodies the emirate's vision to strengthen its position as a leading destination for talent, investment, and business, empowering businesses to expand locally and globally, and access new markets.

He added, "ADRA also plays a pivotal role in attracting new investments across key sectors, contributing to the realisation of Abu Dhabi's economic vision. It ensures compliance with international standards and global regulations by all economic establishments in the emirate's mainland and non-financial economic free zones, reflecting our commitment to further enhance transparency and provide accurate data for policymakers, researchers, and businesses to support informed, data-driven decision-making."

