The Business Year, in collaboration with Msheireb Properties and AI for Good YAILs Qatar, has launched the AI for Good Qatar Challenge, a startup competition for GCC-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups that are leveraging AI to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The challenge is part of the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference: Driving GCC Entrepreneurial Growth, scheduled for November 3, 2025, at Barahat Msheireb, Doha.

Participating startups will compete live in Doha before a panel of expert judges, with evaluation criteria focused on team and founder quality, product and technology, business model, impact, and communication.

The competition format will feature three-minute pitches from shortlisted startups, culminating in the announcement of the winner during the closing session of the conference.



Benefits for participating startups include mentorship, global investor exposure, integration into the UN innovation ecosystem, and media visibility through official partner channels.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, said, "Msheireb Downtown Doha has long been committed to fostering innovation and providing a platform where ideas transform into impactful solutions. The AI for Good Qatar Challenge aligns perfectly with our vision of creating spaces that inspire progress and collaboration. By hosting this competition at Barahat Msheireb, we are proud to support the next generation of entrepreneurs who are using technology to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region."

Vanessa Rameix, Regional Director at The Business Year, stated, "The AI for Good Qatar Challenge represents a critical step in connecting Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem with global innovation networks. This competition will not only showcase the region's most promising AI-driven solutions but also provide startups with access to the mentorship, capital, and partnerships they need to scale their impact across the GCC and beyond."