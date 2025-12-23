AMX Ventures-Backed Arun Mohan Joins Actualize to Accelerate Growth of FASEEH Arabic Voice Models

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Actualize

Actualize, the UAE-headquartered AI company with a London presence, founded by ex-Googlers Muhammed Shabreen and Khalid Ghiboub, has onboarded serial entrepreneur and Managing Director of AMX Ventures, Arun Mohan, to accelerate the scale-up of FASEEH, Actualize's proprietary Arabic voice model, across enterprise and government sectors in the GCC.

At the core of Actualize is Faseeh — a human-like Arabic speech model with sub-100ms latency, engineered for true dialect mastery across Khaleeji, Najdi, Hijazi, and more, without compromising English performance. Faseeh already delivers ultra-realistic voice cloning, AI dubbing, and a production-grade Studio, with Arabic STT (speech-to-text) and real-time Speech-to-Speech (STS) capabilities actively in the pipeline.

The model is accessible via a web-based studio and developer APIs, enabling enterprises, media companies, and broadcasters to generate and scale high-quality Arabic voice content, with hosting options within the GCC. Faseeh has surpassed industry benchmarks across key metrics, including latency, human preference (92% over other models), and multiple evaluation measures.

Supporting the model layer is AGNTIX, Actualize's enterprise-grade conversational and agentic automation platform, which operationalizes Faseeh across AI voice and autonomous workflows. AGNTIX is already live in mission-critical environments across banking, telecom, and government organizations in the region. Arun Mohan, who has scaled and exited multiple startups, brings nearly two decades of experience across high-growth startups and global organizations. Commenting on the announcement, he said:

"Faseeh is built as foundational Arabic speech infrastructure. The realism, depth of engineering, and true regional understanding are unmatched — and with industry-leading dubbing and voice cloning, it is clearly shaping how Arabic voice AI will be used across industries.

"Actualize owns both the Arabic speech models and the full AI stack, ensuring complete data sovereignty, regional hosting, and on-prem deployment for regulated industries. The models are also available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling faster enterprise adoption.

With expanded leadership and a rapidly evolving speech roadmap, Actualize is positioning Faseeh as the Arabic AI voice infrastructure for the Middle East.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff