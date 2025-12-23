AMX Ventures-Backed Arun Mohan Joins Actualize to Accelerate Growth of FASEEH Arabic Voice Models

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Actualize, the UAE-headquartered AI company with a London presence, founded by ex-Googlers Muhammed Shabreen and Khalid Ghiboub, has onboarded serial entrepreneur and Managing Director of AMX Ventures, Arun Mohan, to accelerate the scale-up of FASEEH, Actualize's proprietary Arabic voice model, across enterprise and government sectors in the GCC.

At the core of Actualize is Faseeh — a human-like Arabic speech model with sub-100ms latency, engineered for true dialect mastery across Khaleeji, Najdi, Hijazi, and more, without compromising English performance. Faseeh already delivers ultra-realistic voice cloning, AI dubbing, and a production-grade Studio, with Arabic STT (speech-to-text) and real-time Speech-to-Speech (STS) capabilities actively in the pipeline.

The model is accessible via a web-based studio and developer APIs, enabling enterprises, media companies, and broadcasters to generate and scale high-quality Arabic voice content, with hosting options within the GCC. Faseeh has surpassed industry benchmarks across key metrics, including latency, human preference (92% over other models), and multiple evaluation measures.

Supporting the model layer is AGNTIX, Actualize's enterprise-grade conversational and agentic automation platform, which operationalizes Faseeh across AI voice and autonomous workflows. AGNTIX is already live in mission-critical environments across banking, telecom, and government organizations in the region. Arun Mohan, who has scaled and exited multiple startups, brings nearly two decades of experience across high-growth startups and global organizations. Commenting on the announcement, he said:

"Faseeh is built as foundational Arabic speech infrastructure. The realism, depth of engineering, and true regional understanding are unmatched — and with industry-leading dubbing and voice cloning, it is clearly shaping how Arabic voice AI will be used across industries.

"Actualize owns both the Arabic speech models and the full AI stack, ensuring complete data sovereignty, regional hosting, and on-prem deployment for regulated industries. The models are also available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling faster enterprise adoption.

With expanded leadership and a rapidly evolving speech roadmap, Actualize is positioning Faseeh as the Arabic AI voice infrastructure for the Middle East.