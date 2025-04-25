Dr. Cherif Massoud, CEO of digital dental startup BASMA, shares how his company is enabling access to affordable remote professional orthodontic treatments, all under the supervision of doctors.

1. For starters, please talk to us about how Basma was conceptualized and how you came to be associated with the brand. Where is the clinic located, and how many branches does it have?

Basma was born from a very simple but powerful idea: orthodontics shouldn't be complicated or out of reach. I saw an opportunity to digitize and streamline the way people access dental aligners in our region—offering a modern, tech-enabled approach without compromising on medical quality. What started as a vision to simplify access has grown into a platform that empowers top dentists to offer advanced orthodontic treatments across eight countries.

We don't operate through traditional clinics with branches. Instead, Basma partners with carefully selected dental clinics in major cities. These partners become extensions of our platform, trained and equipped to deliver the full Basma experience. Today, we're active in over 12 cities across the GCC, Levant and Africa, with expansion continuing at a fast pace.

2. Let's talk about aligners. Although they've been around for a couple of decades, access to them has been limited—why do you think this has been the case? How does Basma address this issue?

Access has been limited for a few reasons—high pricing, limited awareness, and a lack of trained providers in emerging markets. Aligners have traditionally been seen as a premium product available only in select clinics, often tied to Western brands and costs.

Basma flips that model. We combine digital tools, a network of trained partner clinics and local production, to bring down the cost and reduce treatment times. More importantly, we speak the local language, literally and figuratively, meeting patients where they are, both culturally and geographically.

3. Take us through what a typical customer experience at Basma entails. What are the steps involved in ensuring the end-user receives the right treatment?

We've reimagined the orthodontic journey from the ground up. It starts at one of our partner clinics, where the patient gets scanned and assessed by a Basma-trained dentist. That scan is then reviewed by our in-house orthodontists who design a personalized treatment plan using advanced software.

Once approved, the patient receives a 3D preview of their future smile. Production begins locally, and aligners are delivered in just under two weeks. The patient follows the plan under the supervision of their dentist, with the Basma team and tech supporting every step—from virtual check-ins to real-time chat support. It's fast, safe, and most importantly, designed around the patient's lifestyle.

While traditional orthodontic treatments can take two to three years, Basma aligner treatments begin to show results in as little as four months and take an average of just 10 months—making it a more efficient solution without compromising on care or outcomes.

4. More specifically, how does the added feature of 3D previews offer Basma an edge? Also, how do you ensure customer safety (in terms of data security) within this option?

3D previews in our BASMA Patient App are game-changers. They give patients full visibility into their treatment before it even begins. This transparency builds trust, improves compliance, and drives better results. It's also incredibly motivating—patients get to see what they're working toward. Add to it the agency to interact directly with their medical team from the comfort of their couch. This convenience is unparalleled.

As for safety, we take data security seriously. All patient information is encrypted, stored on secure servers, and handled in compliance with local and international privacy standards. We're a health tech company at our core, and that means privacy, safety, and trust are non-negotiables.

5. For those who may not be familiar with the benefits of aligners/invisible braces, please talk to us about why they're so important not just from an orthodontic perspective but for overall health as well.

A healthy smile is more than just aesthetics—it's foundational to overall health. Misaligned teeth can lead to jaw pain, gum disease, difficulty chewing, even sleep and speech issues. Aligners help correct these problems gently and discreetly.

From a wellness perspective, they boost confidence, reduce dental complications, and make oral hygiene much easier. And because they're removable, they fit seamlessly into adult lifestyles—no food restrictions, no major disruptions. It's a smart solution for people who care about their health but want flexibility and discretion.

6. What is your long-term vision for Basma? And what are some of the differentiating factors the brand possesses that will ensure this vision is achieved?

We want Basma to be the go-to digital orthodontics platform across emerging markets—starting with the Middle East and Africa. Our long-term vision is to make high-quality, personalized orthodontics accessible to millions, without the barriers of price, distance, or complexity.

What sets us apart is our hybrid model—we're not just a tech company, and we're not just a dental company. We're a platform that connects the best of both worlds. We own the customer experience end-to-end, we own the supply chain, we produce locally to shorten

timelines, and we work with trusted local dentists to deliver the treatment. That combination is rare—and powerful.

7. What have been some customer stories that have truly left you feeling proud of the work you do?

There are many. But one that stands out is a teenage girl from a rural area whose parents couldn't afford braces until they discovered Basma through one of our partner clinics. Not only was she able to complete her treatment affordably, but the transformation also boosted her confidence in a way that changed how she showed up in school and socially.

Another memorable case involved a bride-to-be who finished her treatment just in time for her wedding photos. Seeing the joy in those before-and-after pictures reminds us that we're not just straightening teeth—we're helping people show up in the world with more confidence and pride.