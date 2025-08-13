Coca-Cola Foundation Backs Women-Led Saudi Tech Startup Lesser App partnership aims to boost community impact and female entrepreneurship.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

In a move underscoring the rising profile of women entrepreneurs in the Gulf, the Coca-Cola Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with Lesser App, a Saudi technology startup founded and led by women. The collaboration, unveiled on August 12 in Riyadh, is designed to scale the company's community-impact initiatives while advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals on innovation and gender inclusion.

Lesser App has gained recognition for its digital platforms that blend technology with social good — from online tools for sustainable commerce to programs that equip underserved communities with digital literacy skills. Under the new partnership, the Coca-Cola Foundation will provide funding, mentorship, and access to its global network, enabling the startup to expand its reach both domestically and across the wider Middle East.

According to the partners, the initiative will focus on three key areas: enhancing the startup's technological capabilities, increasing access to markets, and expanding training programs targeting women and youth. The collaboration is also expected to create new job opportunities in Saudi Arabia's growing tech ecosystem.

The announcement comes amid a broader regional shift in attitudes toward female entrepreneurship. While women-led ventures have historically faced barriers in accessing capital and networks, recent policy reforms and corporate initiatives are beginning to close the gap. Analysts say high-profile partnerships such as this one can serve as catalysts for broader change, inspiring more women to pursue tech ventures and attracting investors to an underrepresented segment of the startup landscape.

With the backing of a global corporate foundation and the momentum of national reform, Lesser App is positioning itself as a model for socially driven innovation in the Kingdom — one that could help redefine the role of women in the region's technology sector.
