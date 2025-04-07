A new edition of Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 9.30am to 2.00pm at Dtec Auditorium, Upper Ground Floor, A5 Building, Dubai Digital Park.

The latest edition of Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 9.30am to 2.00pm at Dtec Auditorium, Upper Ground Floor, A5 Building, Dubai Digital Park, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

Entitled "Unlocking the Future: The Power and Potential of Proptech", the event is free and open for attendees who can register here: https://lu.ma/500ed4lo

As a partnership between Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest tech hub and coworking space in the MENA region, which is an initiative of DSO, a member of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and Entrepreneur Middle East, this edition of Dtec Forum is the latest in a series of educational events for entrepreneurs that will be running through the course of this year.

"As a key enabler of Dubai's innovation ecosystem, Dtec is proud to host the latest edition of the Dtec Forum to explore the evolving role of Proptech in real estate. With the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 positioning digital innovation as a driver of economic growth, this forum will showcase how technology is enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and operational excellence across the sector. By bringing together industry leaders, investors, and startups, Dtec continues to foster an environment where Proptech solutions can scale, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for smart and sustainable urban development," said Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President at Dtec.

"We are delighted to continue our years-long partnership with Dtec and, for this particular event, we are excited to explore the intersection of innovation and real estate. This event isn't just about technology, it's about unlocking smarter solutions, driving efficiency, and creating spaces that enhance how we live and work. I'm looking forward to hearing more from entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of property through bold ideas and transformative tools," says Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing.

The upcoming Dtec Forum will explore how Dubai, which seeks to become a global hub for real estate innovation, has developed its property technology (Proptech) sector - aiming to attract entrepreneurs to build, test, and expand their Proptech solutions out of the emirate.

The nascent but rapidly growing Proptech sector is expected to contribute to the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to increase transactions, attract international investors, and position Dubai as a top property investment destination, as well as the Dubai Digital Strategy, which aims to digitalize all aspects of life in the city.

This event brings together public and private sector leaders to help SMEs and startups understand the potential of Proptech innovation and how it will change the way how buyers, sellers, and agents interact with properties.

9.30-10.00

Registration

10.00-10.05

Opening words by Entrepreneur Middle East

10.05-10.15

Welcoming address by Dtec

10.15-10.30

Keynote by Badr Buhannad, Chief Corporate Support Officer, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority

How Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority supports the growth of Proptech innovation.

10.30-10.45

Keynote by Dr Mahmoud AlBurai, Director, Dubai Land Department

Learn how Dubai fosters a regulatory environment that accelerates the adoption of emerging technologies, enhancing the efficiency, sustainability, and accessibility of Dubai's real estate sector.

10.45-11.30

Panel: "VC Insights: Investing in Proptech Solutions"

Mohammed Omar Khan, Principal, Oraseya Capital

Jonathan Lahyani, General Partner, The Lab Ventures

This panel will delve into the rapidly evolving world of Proptech and its transformative impact on the real estate industry, allowing you to gain insights from top venture capitalists on what it takes to build, fund, and scale the next big Proptech breakthrough.

11.30-13.00

Case Studies - Dubai's Most Innovative Proptech Enterprises

Property Finder

Silkhaus

ProTenders

Prop-AI

Takeem

13.00-14.00

Lunch and networking

With the organizers expecting an overwhelming response for the event, interested attendees are advised to secure their place at the forum by registering HERE: https://lu.ma/500ed4lo

